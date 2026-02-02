Sharon Levin-Plotkin: Veteran Investigator, Educator, and Author Shaping the Future of Forensic Science from Miami USA

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bringing More Than Three Decades of Forensic Expertise to Education and Public ServiceSharon Levin-Plotkin is a highly respected forensic professional, educator, and Certified Crime Scene Investigator with more than three decades of experience spanning criminal investigations, forensic analysis, and higher education. Currently serving as a full-time faculty member at Miami Dade College, Sharon teaches crime scene investigation courses while contributing to academic committees and curriculum development that help prepare the next generation of forensic professionals.Sharon’s expertise encompasses a broad range of forensic disciplines, including crime scene photography, bloodstain pattern analysis, shooting reconstruction, and expert courtroom testimony. Her commitment to professional excellence is further reflected in her active membership in multiple forensic science organizations, where she remains engaged with evolving standards, research, and best practices in the field.Before transitioning into academia, Sharon dedicated more than two decades to the North Miami Police Department. During her tenure, she investigated cases ranging from property crimes to complex homicide investigations, earning a reputation for precision, professionalism, and ethical rigor. Since 2010, she has also served as a Security Specialist with the Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Team (DMORT), and since 2017 has been a member of Florida Emergency Mortuary Operations Response System (FEMORS), assisting in the identification of victims following mass fatality incidents and helping reunite families with their loved ones—an extension of her deep commitment to public service and compassion.Sharon’s academic credentials further strengthen her impact as an educator and thought leader. She holds a Doctor of Education in Curriculum and Strategic Teaching from Northcentral University and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from Florida International University. She is also the co-author of two widely used forensic textbooks, Crime Scene Reconstruction and Investigations (Cognella, 2025) and Fingerprints: Analysis and Understanding the Science (CRC Press, 2021), which are utilized by students and professionals nationwide.Sharon attributes her success to the encouragement of her family, her husband Rick, the invaluable guidance of Dr. Henry Lee, and the constant inspiration of her twin sister, Bonnie, who has served as both a mentor and a steady guiding force throughout her career. Along the way, she has embraced simple yet powerful advice that continues to influence her path: don’t let anything stop you being all that you want to be. This mindset has fueled her determination, resilience, and willingness to pursue opportunities with confidence and purpose.Deeply committed to ethics, Sharon views integrity as the cornerstone of both her professional and personal life, guiding every decision she makes. She encourages young women entering her field to follow their passions wholeheartedly, stay focused on their goals, and keep their dreams alive, even when the work becomes challenging. Sharon is also keenly aware of the emotional demands of forensic science and believes one of the greatest challenges—and opportunities—in the field today is increasing support and awareness around mental health.Renowned for her passion, precision, and ability to inspire the next generation of forensic professionals, Sharon Levin-Plotkin continues to elevate standards in both forensic practice and education through her leadership, mentorship, and lifelong dedication to justice.Learn More about Sharon L. Plotkin:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/sharon-plotkin Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.