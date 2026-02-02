Under Royal Patronage, Saudi Media Forum 2026 Launches Monday in Riyadh

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the fifth edition of the Saudi Media Forum (SMF) 2026 will launch in Riyadh on Monday under the theme “Media in a Shaping World,” convening over three days more than 300 global experts and specialists across 150 dialogue sessions to explore the evolving media landscape.Minister of Media Salman Al-Dossary highlighted that this edition holds special significance as it marks the 10th anniversary of Saudi Vision 2030, reflecting a decade in which Saudi media has emerged as a global influencer.The forum aims to address the challenges posed by artificial intelligence and changing consumption patterns, with SMF Chairman Mohammed Al-Harthi describing it as a global workshop for developing effective narratives and rebuilding trust in media.A key highlight of the 2026 edition is the debut of the Boulevard 2030 area alongside the Future of Media Exhibition (FOMEX). This vibrant showcase will bridge the gap between media professionals and the Kingdom's developmental milestones, spotlighting success stories from giga-projects such as NEOM, Diriyah Gate, and Qiddiya.

