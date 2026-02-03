Jeff Kagan: The expanding role of Industry Analyst in AI driven world

Industry Analyst

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes industries, every company faces the same challenge: not only to become a leader in AI , but to be recognized as one. In today’s fast-moving and increasingly complex landscape, perception and understanding matter as much as execution. This is where the Industry Analyst plays a critical role.Historically, Industry Analysts have helped competitors, investors, customers, regulators, and the broader marketplace understand where an industry has been, where it stands today, and where it is heading next. In the age of AI, that role has become more important than ever.Today, many executives, investors, customers, and regulators lack a clear understanding of artificial intelligence, how it works, how it should be applied, and how profoundly it is transforming every sector of the economy. AI is rewriting long-standing business rules, accelerating change, and raising the stakes for leadership and decision-making.Jeff Kagan is a veteran Industry Analyst who has spent decades providing insight and perspective on emerging technologies and market shifts. He publishes columns, writes articles and press releases, delivers presentations to executive leadership teams, and helps investors and customers better understand complex and rapidly evolving industries.Kagan’s analysis focuses on wireless , telecommunications, 5G, AI, and advanced technologies shaping today’s marketplace. Over the years, he has built a reputation for offering clear, accurate, and independent perspectives on companies, products, services, and industry direction.Former AT&T Executive Vice President of Public Relations Dick Martin highlighted Kagan’s influence in his book Tough Calls: AT&T and the Hard Lessons Learned from the Telecom Wars, writing: “Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry.”“Over recent decades, the Industry Analyst has held a very important place in the ever-changing and evolving technology and communications industries,” said Kagan. “Analysts offer an objective and unbiased viewpoint that helps all parties better understand where we’ve been, where we are today, and where we are headed tomorrow—both as an industry and in terms of leadership.”“I have worked with many large and small companies as clients,” Kagan added. “If I believe what they are doing is important, I try to help them be seen, heard, and noticed above the industry’s high noise level.”According to Kagan, artificial intelligence is accelerating transformation at an unprecedented pace. “AI is like throwing gasoline on a small fire and watching it explode with growth and change. It is rapidly transforming company after company and industry after industry.”Today’s senior executives including CEOs, CFOs, CMOs, and CAIOs, face the challenge of guiding their organizations through AI-driven disruption while positioning themselves for long-term success and leadership.Industry Analysts play a key role in helping leaders navigate this uncertainty and identify opportunities for growth.“Even smaller companies often see this moment as an opportunity to step up and become leaders,” said Kagan. “That’s one of the reasons why, in today’s volatile and fast-changing marketplace, the Industry Analyst is more important than ever.”For further discussion, contact Jeff Kagan.About Jeff KaganTo learn more about Jeff Kagan, search “Jeff Kagan” on Google News or Google.Jeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based Industry Analyst, Columnist, Consultant, Influencer, and Keynote Speaker. For more than 40 years, he has provided analysis and commentary on innovation, market trends, leadership, and company performance across wireless, telecommunications, 5G, 6G, artificial intelligence, and other high-growth sectors, serving both B2B and B2C markets.Contact InformationJeff KaganEmail: jeff@jeffKAGAN.comWebsite: www.jeffKAGAN.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/ X (Twitter): https://x.com/jeffkagan ###

