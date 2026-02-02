10 Minutes Hotels Kicks Off International Launch with LodgIQ AI Wizard as First Featured Innovation

Leading French hospitality podcast opens global chapter by spotlighting LodgIQ’s generative AI approach to modern revenue management

PARIS, FRANCE, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of its international expansion, 10minhotel.com, France’s top hospitality innovation podcast, has selected LodgIQ’s AI Wizard as the first product featured in its newly global format . The episode, titled Hotels Have More Data Than Ever — So Where is Generative AI? , underscores a critical shift in hotel commercial strategy: from data overload to decision clarity. With over one million views on its French-language content in the past year and nearly 100,000 hoteliers already subscribed to its English newsletter, 10minhotel.com is meeting growing demand with a logical next step — launching a dedicated international channel.Hotels Have More Data Than Ever — So Where is Generative AI? marks a defining moment for both the podcast and LodgIQ, positioning the AI Wizard as the centerpiece of a broader narrative: modern revenue leaders need tools that simplify complexity, not add to it, and enable strategic foresight. In a hospitality landscape increasingly shaped by volatile demand and compressed booking windows, the AI Wizard was built to support decision-makers with not just forecasts and pricing suggestions, but with the crucial why behind those recommendations.“Choosing LodgIQ’s AI Wizard as the first feature of our international launch wasn’t just a content decision, it was a statement,” said Tony Loeb, Co-Founder of 10 Minutes Hotels. “Revenue management is evolving, and the Wizard represents a shift toward clarity, strategy, and real support for commercial leaders. This is exactly the type of innovation we want to spotlight for a global hospitality audience."The AI Wizard is part of LodgIQ’s new generation of native AI tools. Going beyond legacy revenue management systems that focus on historical data models, the Wizard uses generative AI to cut through the noise of metrics like pace, pickup, compset shifts, and local event impacts. Instead of overwhelming the user with dashboards, it surfaces the most relevant information, prioritizes key actions, and explains its reasoning in clear, human-like language.“Partnering with 10 Minutes Hotels to open their international Podcast channel was a natural fit,” stated Sam Johnson, Director of Operations & Customer Success at LodgIQ. “Their mission aligns perfectly with our vision for the AI Wizard: Helping revenue professionals know what matters, when it matters, and bring clarity to every pricing decision. And without the time lost in juggling reports, so the focus can be on stronger commercial decisions”With this announcement, 10minhotel.com aims to bring a fresh perspective to hospitality audiences worldwide. As the podcast introduces more international content, the debut episode featuring LodgIQ AI Wizard sets the tone for discussions that are less about buzzwords and more about operational relevance.About 10 Minutes for a HotelierWith nearly 400,000 monthly readers, 10 Minutes for a Hotelier has become a leading media outlet in European hospitality. Founded in 2023, it breaks down the most important industry topics twice a week — in just 10 minutes. Our mission: to offer every hotelier a clear, practical, and regionally relevant view of what matters most in a fast-changing sector. No theory. No jargon. Only useful, expert-driven insights designed to be applied immediately. 10 Minutes for a Hotelier is here to help you make better decisions, every week. https://en.10minhotel.com/ About LodgIQ™LodgIQ™ is the hospitality industry’s most advanced revenue platform, uniquely fusing a potent Revenue Management Solution (RMS), deep Business Intelligence (BI), and sophisticated AI into one unified system. Designed to move beyond legacy tools that require manual adjustment of hundreds of rules and restrictions, LodgIQ is architected to let the computer do the heavy lifting. The platform focuses on your desired results, with our AI suggesting the optimal path for you to simply approve. This power is accessible anywhere via a world-class mobile app that empowers revenue teams to evolve into commercial strategists, giving them the freedom to investigate data, approve changes, and manage total revenue from the palm of their hand. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, LodgIQ represents the future of frictionless, result-driven revenue management. For more information visit https://lodgiq.com

