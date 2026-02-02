TaxZerone Urges Last-Minute Filers: W-2, 1099, 94X Due Tonight — February 2 Filing Deadline Expires

Tax Year 2025 information returns and IRS 94X forms

Final Hours to File 2025 W-2s, 1099s, and 94X Forms — TaxZerone Can Help You File Before Midnight.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the federal tax filing deadline set to expire at 11:59 PM local time tonight, thousands of American employers are racing against the clock to submit mandatory wage and tax documents, according to TaxZerone, a leading IRS-authorized e-file provider experiencing unprecedented platform activity.TaxZerone is urging U.S. employers, businesses, payroll providers, and tax professionals to act now, as today—Monday, February 2, 2026—is the final day to file Information Returns (W-2 and 1099 series) and Employment Tax Forms (94X series) for the 2025 tax year without incurring IRS penalties.Businesses that miss the midnight deadline face automatic penalties starting at $60 per form, which can quickly add up to thousands of dollars for organizations with multiple employees or contractors.“This is it—the final day,” a TaxZerone spokesperson emphasized. “We’re seeing a surge in last-minute filings, and we want every business to know that TaxZerone’s platform is fully operational, with our tax experts available to handle submissions right up until the deadline.”Critical Forms Due TODAY, February 2, 2026Time is running out to file and furnish:✔️ W-2 Forms: Annual wage statements for all employees✔️ 1099-NEC: Nonemployee compensation for independent contractors✔️ Certain 1099 Recipient Copies: MISC, INT, DIV, and other variants✔️ Form 941: 4th quarter 2025 employer’s quarterly federal tax return✔️ Form 940: Annual FUTA unemployment tax filing✔️ Forms 943, 944, 945: Specialized employment tax returnsNeed More Time to File? Request an Extension Before MidnightEmployers and businesses that are unable to complete their filings by tonight’s deadline may request an extension before midnight using the following IRS forms:✔️ Form 8809: Request an extension to file W-2 and 1099 information returns.Note: Extension requests for Forms W-2 and 1099-NEC must be submitted on paper.✔️ Form 15397 : Request a one-time extension of up to 30 days to furnish copies of information returns to recipients for the current tax year.Important: Extension requests must be filed by the original deadline to be valid.The Cost of Missing Today's DeadlineThe IRS penalty structure for late filing is strict and unforgiving:✔️ Up to 30 days late: $60 per form✔️ 31 days to August 1: $130 per form✔️ After August 1 or not filed: $340 per form✔️ Intentional disregard: $680 per formFor a business with just 50 employees, missing today's deadline could result in $3,000 in penalties within the first month alone.File Now with TaxZerone—Even If You're Starting LateTaxZerone's platform is designed for rapid filing, even with hours remaining:✔️ Bulk Upload: Easily upload hundreds or thousands of forms using CSV and Excel templates.✔️ Multiple File Formats: Supports Excel, CSV, EFW2, and FIRE files.✔️ Direct Accounting Imports: Import directly from QuickBooks, Xero, and other accounting software.✔️ Correction Support: Full support for all correction types to stay compliant after filing.✔️ Advanced Validation: Built-in checks catch errors before submission.✔️ Free Retransmission: Resubmit any rejected returns at no extra cost.✔️ State Filing: Supports W-2 and 1099 state filings.✔️ Recipient Delivery: Send copies via USPS mail or secure ZeroneVault e-delivery.✔️ Real-Time Tracking: Get instant IRS and SSA acknowledgments.✔️ Guided Filing: On-screen tips, business rules, and tutorial videos for smooth filing.✔️ Team Access: Multi-user accounts with role-based permissions.✔️ Dedicated Support: Assistance via phone, email, and live chat."Even if you're just gathering your W-2 data now, our platform can get you filed before midnight," the spokesperson added. "We've processed thousands of returns in the past 24 hours alone, and our team is standing by to help anyone who needs it."No Hidden Fees, No Subscriptions—Just Fast, Accurate FilingTaxZerone offers transparent per-form pricing starting as low as $0.59, with no monthly fees, no subscriptions, and no surprise charges. Professional-grade compliance is accessible to businesses of all sizes—especially critical when time is short.Extended Support for Deadline DayTaxZerone has expanded its support availability for February 2, with tax filing specialists available throughout the day and night to assist with:✔️ Data formatting and import questions✔️ Technical troubleshooting✔️ Filing status verification✔️ Last-minute correction support✔️ Rejected return resolution"We understand the pressure businesses are under right now," the representative said. "Whether you're a first-time filer or a tax professional managing multiple clients, we're here to make sure you meet the deadline."Don't Wait—File NowWith hours remaining until the February 2 deadline, TaxZerone urges all employers and businesses to begin their filings immediately. The platform remains fully operational through midnight, and tax experts are ready to assist.About TaxZeroneTaxZerone is an IRS-authorized e-file provider offering electronic filing solutions for businesses, nonprofits, tax professionals, and payroll providers. The platform supports federal and state filings including employer tax forms, information returns, extensions, nonprofit returns, and excise filings—built to simplify compliance through accuracy, automation, and secure technology.For immediate filing access and deadline support, visit www.taxzerone.com

