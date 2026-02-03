Philadelphia Facial Plastic Surgeons Named Top Doctors of 2025 in Main Line Today Magazine

Dr. Jonathan Pontell & Dr. Catherine Weng of The Aesthetic Facial Plastic Surgery Center, Inc. have been named Top Doctors in the Plastic Surgery category.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Main Line Today magazine has recognized Philadelphia facial plastic surgeons Jonathan Pontell, MD and Catherine Weng, MD of The Aesthetic Facial Plastic Surgery Center, Inc. on its 2025 Top Doctors list. Dr. Pontell and Dr. Weng were named at the top of their list in the Plastic Surgery category.*The annual Top Doctors designation is based on a peer-review process conducted by a third-party research organization. Physicians are nominated by other licensed doctors and evaluated on criteria that include professional experience, clinical reputation, and disciplinary history. Inclusion on the list is determined independently of advertising or sponsorship.Dr. Pontell is a double board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon with decades of experience focused exclusively on procedures of the face, head, and neck. His clinical work includes aesthetic and reconstructive facial surgery procedures such as facelift rhinoplasty , and a variety of other surgical and non-surgical treatments.“It is an honor to be included in this year’s Top Doctors list,” says Dr. Pontell. “Peer recognition is particularly meaningful, and I am grateful to work alongside colleagues who are dedicated to maintaining high professional standards in patient care.”Dr. Weng, also a double board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, joined the practice with specialized training in both surgical and non-surgical facial procedures. Her background includes fellowship training and academic experience, with clinical interests spanning facial rejuvenation, rhinoplasty, and reconstructive surgery.“I appreciate being recognized by fellow physicians through this process,” says Dr. Weng. “It reflects the collaborative and patient-focused environment we strive to maintain in our practice.”The Main Line Today Top Doctors list is published annually and highlights physicians across multiple specialties serving the Main Line and surrounding communities. The 2025 list appears in the magazine’s health-focused coverage of regional medical professionals.Dr. Pontell and Dr. Weng practice in the Philadelphia area, where they provide facial plastic and reconstructive surgical care to patients from the city and surrounding communities.Resource:*Main Line Today MagazineAbout The Aesthetic Facial Plastic Surgery Center, Inc.The Aesthetic Facial Plastic Surgery Center, Inc. is a Philadelphia-based medical practice specializing in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery. The practice is directed by Dr. Jonathan Pontell and Dr. Catherine Weng, both of whom are board-certified in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery as well as otolaryngology–head and neck surgery.Dr. Pontell is the founder of the practice. His clinical career spans several decades and is focused exclusively on procedures involving the face and neck, encompassing both reconstructive and aesthetic care. Over the course of his career, Dr. Pontell has received additional professional recognition from physician review organizations and regional publications, including designation as a Super Doctor in Philadelphia Magazine, as well as several Patients’ Choice Awards from VitalsMagazine.Dr. Weng is an official partner at The Aesthetic Facial Plastic Surgery Center, Inc. and brings advanced fellowship training in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, having completed her fellowship under the guidance of a past president of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Her academic contributions include authorship of book chapters and articles published in peer-reviewed medical journals. In addition to her clinical work, she has participated in international outreach initiatives providing reconstructive surgical care.Dr. Pontell and Dr. Weng are available for media interviews upon request.To learn more about The Aesthetic Facial Plastic Surgery Center, Inc., please visit facesculptormd.com and facebook.com/JonathanPontellMD.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.facesculptormd.com/practice-news/philadelphia-facial-plastic-surgeons-named-top-doctors-of-2025-in-main-line-today-magazine/ ###The Aesthetic Facial Plastic Surgery Center, Inc.303 W Lancaster Ave # 1AWayne, PA 19087(610) 688-7100Rosemont Media

