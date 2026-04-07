Associate Owners Group (AOG) Acquires NetExit Insurance Services, LLC Into Its Network of High-Performance Agencies

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Associate Owners Group (AOG) is proud to announce it has acquired NetExit Insurance Services, LLC.

NetExit brings exactly the kind of expertise our founders and agencies need; operational clarity, process optimization, and a commitment to helping organizations run better.” — AOG Founder & Co CEO, Monte Holm

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Associate Owners Group (AOG) is proud to announce it has acquired NetExit Insurance Services, LLC, adding the company to its fast-growing ecosystem of high-impact financial and insurance organizations. Founded in 2021 by Jerome Vahl, NetExit joins AOG as part of the organization’s mission to unify top-tier companies that prioritize innovation, long-term client value, and agent empowerment.NetExit specializes in consulting, operational optimization, and business-building support for insurance agencies. Their team provides hands-on strategic guidance that helps agencies streamline processes, increase profitability, and elevate agent experience; making them a powerful complement to the AOG vision.Strengthening the AOG Collaborative AdvantageNetExit emphasizes a strong strategic alignment with AOG companies:“NetExit provides consulting advice to agencies to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and support consistent, scalable growth.”With a focus on clear processes, stable infrastructure, and forward-thinking system design, NetExit brings a level of operational intelligence that directly supports AOG’s rapidly expanding network of companies.Founder Perspective: Turning Complexity Into ClarityFounder Jerome Vahl expressed enthusiasm about joining AOG’s collective:“Our mission at NetExit has always been to make agencies stronger, faster, and more efficient. AOG’s leadership and ecosystem reflect the same values of growth, collaboration, and excellence. Together, we can create systems and results that individual agencies simply cannot achieve alone.”AOG CEO Monte Holm on the AcquisitionAOG CEO Monte Holm welcomed NetExit as an essential addition to the organization’s infrastructure-focused network:“AOG is building an environment where every company gains access to world-class systems, support, and strategic alignment. NetExit brings exactly the kind of expertise our founders and agencies need; operational clarity, process optimization, and a commitment to helping organizations run better. We’re thrilled to have them as part of the AOG family.”Built for Agencies. Built for Growth.NetExit’s consulting model is built specifically for the modern insurance landscape, supporting:-Operational efficiency-Recruiting scalability-Team structure development-Process automation-Profitability improvement-Long-term sustainabilityTheir systems are engineered for agencies aiming to expand, refine their infrastructure, and eliminate friction points that slow growth.Through its acquisition by AOG, NetExit will help drive a new standard of operational excellence across the organization, giving every agency access to improved systems, streamlined support, and smarter business strategies.About NetExit Insurance Services, LLC Founded in 2021 by Jerome Vahl, NetExit Insurance Services provides consulting and operational support to insurance agencies across the United States. Through process refinement, workflow optimization, and infrastructure development, NetExit helps agencies scale efficiently and sustainably.About Associate Owners Group (AOG) AOG is a collaborative network of companies focused on leadership, ownership, and operational excellence. By connecting high-performing organizations and offering shared resources, strategic alignment, and growth support, AOG empowers entrepreneurs to build stronger, more scalable businesses.This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

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