Polish companies earn recognition for Mobile App, E-commerce, and Advertising services at TechBehemoths Awards 2025

Polish companies received 5,740 votes across 18 IT categories at the 2025 TechBehemoths Awards, with 61 recognized for Mobile App, E-commerce, and Advertising

BERLIN, GERMANY, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The results of the TechBehemoths Global Excellence Awards 2025 indicate a structural change in the Polish digital ecosystem: more competition, fewer winners, and an increased focus on demonstrable performance. In Mobile App Development, E-commerce, and Advertising, Poland consolidates its position as a regional leader, while the evaluation standards become significantly stricter.In 2025, the Mobile App Development category recorded one of the largest increases in interest within the awards, both in terms of the number of participating companies and the diversity of projects evaluated. In Poland, the number of listed companies increased from 314 to 333, while competition became more intense, amid a market oriented towards complex and scalable applications.Poland obtained 1,407 votes exclusively for Mobile App Development, confirming the sustained demand for mobile development services, especially from Western Europe and North America. Globally, Poland ranked among the top performing markets, with 61 winners in 18 IT categories, a result comparable to mature markets such as Canada or Australia.The novelty of this edition lies in the change in the profile of the awarded projects: the demand is moving from standard applications to solutions that integrate AI, advanced UX, monetization and cross-platform architectures (Flutter, React Native). This reflects a maturing market, supported by a pool of over 400,000 developers and a local software industry estimated to reach $1.52 billion in app development revenue by 2029.The E-commerce Development category was one of the most selective at the TechBehemoths Awards 2025. Out of 200 participating companies in Poland, only 9 were nominated and 4 achieved winner status, marking a decrease compared to the previous edition.This development does not indicate a slowdown in the market, but on the contrary, an increase in the demandingness of the evaluation criteria, in a context where the local e-commerce market is forecast to exceed $35 billion by 2029.A key element observed in 2025 is the dominance of mobile commerce, which accounts for approximately 80% of online transactions, as well as the rapid growth of cross-border sales. Local payment solutions, such as BLIK, and omnichannel integration have become decisive factors in differentiating the evaluated platforms.The Advertising category marks the clearest paradigm shift. While in 2022, Poland had 14 winners, in 2025, only one winner was designated, the Warsaw-based Plej agency. This constant reduction in the number of awards reflects a deliberate transition towards exclusive recognition of exceptional performance, not a contraction of the market.This evolution is supported by Poland’s digital context:- almost 90% internet penetration;- over 71% of users are active on social media;- high mobile and fixed internet speeds, enabling mobile-first, video and data-driven campaigns.The campaigns evaluated in 2025 focused on video, short-form content, AI-assisted personalization and cross-platform integration, with an increasing expansion into international markets.In all three categories, the TechBehemoths Awards 2025 send a common signal: quantitative market growth is coupled with a tougher selection and a redefinition of excellence. For additional context and industry insights, some trends and analyses are also discussed on the TechBehemoths blog.About TechBehemothsTechBehemoths is a German-made platform that connects real projects with 55,573 IT companies from 143 countries and 7,277 cities. By bridging the gap between demand and supply of IT services, TechBehemoths helps businesses find reliable partners in software development, AI, design, and more.

