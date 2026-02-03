Association of Professional Insurance Women (APIW) to Honor Jill Beggs as APIW 2026 Insurance Women of the Year

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

APIW, Inc. (the Association of Professional Insurance Women) proudly announces that Jill Beggs, EVP and CEO of Reinsurance at Everest, has been named the 2026 Insurance Woman of the Year. Jill will be formally honored at the APIW Awards Ceremony on April 21, 2026, from 6:00–8:00 p.m. at The Yale Club in New York City.

Announcing the award, APIW President Dawnmarie Black said, “We are thrilled to recognize Jill Beggs as the 2026 APIW Insurance Woman of the Year. Jill is a visionary leader whose impact spans underwriting excellence, operational rigor, and talent development on a global scale. Her leadership has not only driven exceptional performance at Everest, but has also helped shape the broader insurance and reinsurance landscape. Jill exemplifies the integrity, resilience, and forward-thinking leadership that our industry—and its future leaders—aspire to.”

With more than three decades of experience in reinsurance underwriting, innovation, and executive leadership, Jill has built a career defined by growth, transformation, and influence. She began her career at Everest before spending nearly twenty years at Munich Re, where she led treaty and facultative reinsurance teams, advanced innovation initiatives, and played a key role in launching the company’s E&S insurance platform.

Jill returned to Everest in 2021 to lead the North America Reinsurance business and later served as EVP and COO of Reinsurance, helping drive significant expansion across Global Treaty, Facultative, Specialty Reinsurance, and Mt. Logan Capital Management. In 2025, she was appointed EVP and CEO of Reinsurance, assuming responsibility for the strategy, performance, and profitable growth of Everest’s global reinsurance division.

Reflecting her influence well beyond the insurance sector, Jill joined the Board of Directors of Lyft in 2024, bringing her deep expertise in risk management, strategy, and governance to one of the world’s leading transportation technology companies. Her board service underscores her reputation as a trusted advisor and enterprise leader capable of guiding complex, global organizations through change.

A passionate advocate for talent development, Jill is widely recognized for championing emerging leaders and expanding pathways for women across the insurance and reinsurance industries. She serves as an executive sponsor for multiple leadership development programs, actively mentors early-career professionals, and is a sought-after speaker on leadership, culture, and the future of underwriting. Her influence extends across the industry through active engagement with professional organizations and a steadfast commitment to strengthening the next generation of insurance leaders.

Jill’s contributions have earned widespread recognition, including Insurance Business America’s Elite Women, Woman to Watch, Hot 100 list and other industry honors celebrating her leadership, innovation, and advocacy.

“I am deeply honored to be named the APIW 2026 Insurance Woman of the Year,” said Jill. “This recognition reflects the incredible teams, mentors, and colleagues I’ve been fortunate to work with throughout my career. APIW’s mission to advance women and elevate our industry through connection and leadership is more important than ever, and I am proud to support that mission.”

About the Association of Professional Insurance Women (APIW)

Founded in 1976, APIW is the leading organization dedicated to advancement of professional insurance women and to the recognition of their contributions to the industry. APIW sponsors programs that encourage professional development and provide opportunities for members to hone leadership skills. The group has more than 3,400 members who are successful professionals in the insurance industry and have a cross-section of industry skills and knowledge to share. APIW is based in New York, with networks in Chicago, Philadelphia, New England, Atlanta, Miami, San Francisco, New Jersey, Ohio, Charlotte, Tampa and Houston. For more information about APIW visit www.apiw.org, or contact us at ed@apiw.org.

About Everest

Everest Group, Ltd. (Everest) is a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions that address customers’ most pressing challenges. Known for a 50-year track record of disciplined underwriting, capital and risk management, Everest, through its global operating affiliates, is committed to underwriting opportunity for colleagues, customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide.

Everest common stock (NYSE: EG) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

