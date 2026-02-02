Austria contributes EUR 200,000 to support academic institutions in developing economies
The academic institutions that join the WTO Chairs Programme receive financial support for a four-year period to develop their expertise and undertake activities under the three pillars of the programme: research, curriculum development, and outreach. After the four-year period, they remain part of the Chairs network, which now comprises 39 institutions across the globe.
The Director-General highlighted the importance of the contribution, stating: "Austria's contribution to the WTO Chairs Programme is an important investment in knowledge and capacity-building. Supporting academic institutions over the long term helps create a strong global network of trade expertise that benefits policymakers, students and stakeholders across developing economies and least-developed countries."
Austria expressed its support for the programme. Federal Minister for Economy, Energy and Tourism Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer: "Austria is pleased to support the WTO Chairs Programme, which plays a key role in strengthening trade expertise through research, curriculum development and outreach in developing economies and least-developed countries. This contribution reflects our longstanding commitment to capacity-building and an inclusive and fair multilateral trading system."
Overall, Austria has contributed more than CHF 6 million to WTO trust funds over more than 20 years, underscoring its sustained support for WTO technical assistance and capacity-building programmes.
