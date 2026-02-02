Kula Bio Launches Soluble Powder (SP) Line of Its Innovative Nitrogen-Fixing Biological Products

Kula-NextSP and Kula-NSP, Kula Bio's newest shelf-stable, soluble powders containing nitrogen-fixing bacteria.

NATICK, MA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kula Bio, a sustainable nitrogen provider, today announced the commercial launch of Kula-NSP and Kula-NextSP, two shelf-stable, soluble powders that deliver efficient nitrogen-fixing bacteria directly to the root zone.

Kula Bio’s SP product line builds on the strong agronomic performance of its liquid formulations introduced in 2024, translating that success into a dry, soluble powder engineered to simplify operations, eliminate cold storage requirements, and significantly extend shelf life. With OMRI certification, Kula-NSP is approved for certified organic production, while Kula-NextSP is designed for conventional agriculture. Both products extend the proven platform established by Kula-N, Kula Bio’s flagship solution approved as a Certified Biostimulant by The Fertilizer Institute (TFI), and the company plans to pursue the same certification pathway for its new dry formulations as part of its broader commitment to quality, credibility, and leadership in the biologicals space.

“This launch reflects our commitment to delivering practical, reliable solutions that are easy for farmers and distributors to adopt at scale. Our focus was on combining consistent biological performance with a product that can be stored, handled, and applied seamlessly in commercial agricultural settings without compromising quality,” said Harrison Yoon, CEO at Kula Bio.

How It Works

Both products feature Xanthobacter autotrophicus, a nitrogen-fixing microbe, distinct for its ability to store its own energy. Kula Bio’s proprietary manufacturing process supercharges these microbes, providing them with a robust internal carbon reserve, enhancing their natural nitrogen‑fixing capabilities. In comparative studies, Xanthobacter autotrophicus has demonstrated up to 65% greater efficiency in nitrogen fixation

compared to conventional nitrogen-fixing bacteria.

Once applied to the soil, the organism actively converts atmospheric nitrogen into plant available forms directly in the root zone, ensuring a steady and targeted uptake of nitrogen.

How Kula-NSP and Kula-NextSP help Growers:

• Boost traditional nitrogen programs

Maintain nitrogen availability between fertilizer applications with a consistent supply that supports crops through critical growth stages.

• Replace a portion of synthetic nitrogen

Provide an alternative that supports compliance in regions facing strict nitrogen regulations while improving economic flexibility.

• Support Organic farmers

Deliver a reliable organic source (Kula-NSP) of sustainable nitrogen without compromising quality or yield.

• Improve Nitrogen Use Efficiency (NUE)

Deliver plant ready nitrogen directly to the root zone, maximizing uptake and reducing losses from leaching or volatilization.

“Growers are under pressure to produce more with fewer inputs, tighter regulations, and unpredictable markets. Kula-NextSP and Kula-NSP give them a reliable biological alternative that performs in real‑world conditions with cost competitiveness to fit their Nitrogen programs,” said Geraldo Mattioli, CCO at Kula Bio.

About Kula Bio

Kula Bio is advancing sustainable agriculture by harnessing the power of naturally occurring microbes to provide a reliable alternative to traditional nitrogen fertilizers. Through biological innovation and precision application, Kula Bio delivers environmentally responsible, efficient, and cost‑competitive nitrogen solutions for modern crop production.

