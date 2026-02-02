Ministers Siviwe Gwarube and Solly Malatsi attends Microsoft digital lab handover at Phefeni Secondary School, 2 Feb
The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, together with the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mr Solly Malatsi, and Gauteng Education MEC Mr Matome Chiloane in partnership with Microsoft South Africa and a host of collaborators, will tomorrow, Monday, 02 February, officially hand over a digital laboratory to Phefeni Secondary School in Soweto, Gauteng.
The initiative underscores government’s commitment to accelerating digital skills development and equipping learners with the competencies required to participate meaningfully in the digital economy.
Members of the media are invited to attend the handover and will be afforded interviews as follows:
Date: Tomorrow, Monday, 02 February 2026
Venue: Phefeni Secondary School, Gauteng
Time: 10h00
Event: Handover of Microsoft Digital Lab
Key participants:
- Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, MP
- Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mr Solly Malatsi, MP
- Gauteng MEC for Education, Mr Matome Chiloane
- Microsoft South Africa leadership
- School management and learners
