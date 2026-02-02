Ministers Siviwe Gwarube and Solly Malatsi attends Microsoft digital lab handover at Phefeni Secondary School, 2 Feb

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, together with the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mr Solly Malatsi, and Gauteng Education MEC Mr Matome Chiloane in partnership with Microsoft South Africa and a host of collaborators, will tomorrow, Monday, 02 February, officially hand over a digital laboratory to Phefeni Secondary School in Soweto, Gauteng.

The initiative underscores government’s commitment to accelerating digital skills development and equipping learners with the competencies required to participate meaningfully in the digital economy.

Members of the media are invited to attend the handover and will be afforded interviews as follows:

Date: Tomorrow, Monday, 02 February 2026

Venue: Phefeni Secondary School, Gauteng

Time: 10h00

Event: Handover of Microsoft Digital Lab

Key participants:

Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, MP

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mr Solly Malatsi, MP

Gauteng MEC for Education, Mr Matome Chiloane

Microsoft South Africa leadership

School management and learners

Media enquiries:

Acting Director – Communication and Research: Terence Khala

Cell: 081 758 1546

Media Liaison Officer: Lukhanyo Vangqa

Cell: 066 302 1533

DCDT Media Liaison Officer: Kwena Moloto

Cell:060 902 7077

