Military Veterans continues verification drive in KZN, 2 Feb to 18 Jul

The Department of Military Veterans (DMV), through the Database Verification, Cleansing and Enhancement (DVCE) Work Stream under the Presidential Task Team, continues with its national verification programme to validate applications for inclusion in the National Military Veterans Database. The programme has already been implemented in Gauteng, Eastern Cape, Limpopo, North West, Free State, Mpumalanga, and Northern Cape, and will now proceed to KwaZulu-Natal from 2 February 2026 to 18 July 2026.

KwaZulu-Natal verification schedule

Newcastle: 2 February 2026 – 5 SAI Battalion

Pongola: 3–4 February 2026 – OPS Corona Base

Ulundi: 5–6 February 2026 – OPS Corona Base

Richards Bay: 7 & 9 February 2026 – 121 SAI Battalion

Port Shepstone: 10–12, 16–17 February 2026 – Banana Beach Resort

Durban: 18 February–1 June 2026 – Army Support Base KZN

Pinetown: 2–3 June 2026 – Venue to be confirmed

Pietermaritzburg: 8 June–16 July 2026 – Ingoma-Makhosi Base

Esigodini: 17–18 July 2026 – Ingoma-Makhosi Base

The DVCE Work Stream verifies and validates applications to ensure that the DMV maintains a credible and reliable database. The process confirms eligible Military Veterans so that they may access benefits. It mainly targets non-statutory force (NSF) members who did not integrate into the SANDF, as well as applicants who applied between 2016 and 28 February 2022.

Applications will be assessed from members of:

Former Umkhonto weSizwe (MK)

Azanian People’s Liberation Army (APLA)

Azanian National Liberation Army (AZANLA)

Self-defence units

Former political prisoners with prison numbers

Applicants with force or CPR numbers are not required to attend verification.

Verification process

Applicants must attend in person for face-to-face verification.

Bring along valid South African ID document/card.

Only applicants with complete and submitted files will be invited.

Sessions are arranged according to location and submitted applications.

Definition of a Military Veteran

In terms of the Military Veterans Act 18 of 2011, a Military Veteran is a South African citizen who rendered military service, completed training, no longer serves, and was not dishonourably discharged. (visit www.dmv.gov.za for more detail)

The Department urges all eligible applicants in KwaZulu-Natal and nationally to participate in this verification drive to finalise their status and access benefits.

Enquiries:

DMV Database Office

Cell: 063 815 0304/060 519 9116

