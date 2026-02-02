Military Veterans continues verification drive in KZN, 2 Feb to 18 Jul
The Department of Military Veterans (DMV), through the Database Verification, Cleansing and Enhancement (DVCE) Work Stream under the Presidential Task Team, continues with its national verification programme to validate applications for inclusion in the National Military Veterans Database. The programme has already been implemented in Gauteng, Eastern Cape, Limpopo, North West, Free State, Mpumalanga, and Northern Cape, and will now proceed to KwaZulu-Natal from 2 February 2026 to 18 July 2026.
KwaZulu-Natal verification schedule
- Newcastle: 2 February 2026 – 5 SAI Battalion
- Pongola: 3–4 February 2026 – OPS Corona Base
- Ulundi: 5–6 February 2026 – OPS Corona Base
- Richards Bay: 7 & 9 February 2026 – 121 SAI Battalion
- Port Shepstone: 10–12, 16–17 February 2026 – Banana Beach Resort
- Durban: 18 February–1 June 2026 – Army Support Base KZN
- Pinetown: 2–3 June 2026 – Venue to be confirmed
- Pietermaritzburg: 8 June–16 July 2026 – Ingoma-Makhosi Base
- Esigodini: 17–18 July 2026 – Ingoma-Makhosi Base
The DVCE Work Stream verifies and validates applications to ensure that the DMV maintains a credible and reliable database. The process confirms eligible Military Veterans so that they may access benefits. It mainly targets non-statutory force (NSF) members who did not integrate into the SANDF, as well as applicants who applied between 2016 and 28 February 2022.
Applications will be assessed from members of:
- Former Umkhonto weSizwe (MK)
- Azanian People’s Liberation Army (APLA)
- Azanian National Liberation Army (AZANLA)
- Self-defence units
- Former political prisoners with prison numbers
Applicants with force or CPR numbers are not required to attend verification.
Verification process
- Applicants must attend in person for face-to-face verification.
- Bring along valid South African ID document/card.
- Only applicants with complete and submitted files will be invited.
- Sessions are arranged according to location and submitted applications.
Definition of a Military Veteran
In terms of the Military Veterans Act 18 of 2011, a Military Veteran is a South African citizen who rendered military service, completed training, no longer serves, and was not dishonourably discharged. (visit www.dmv.gov.za for more detail)
The Department urges all eligible applicants in KwaZulu-Natal and nationally to participate in this verification drive to finalise their status and access benefits.
Enquiries:
DMV Database Office
Cell: 063 815 0304/060 519 9116
#ServiceDeliveryZA
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.