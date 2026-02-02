Vivi Unveils Device Alerts to Close Critical Gaps in School Emergency Communications

Vivi, the the essential campus communication platform

Device Alerts from Vivi: Full-screen emergency notifications reach every staff computer on campus with required acknowledgments for accountability.

True safety isn’t a matter of luck or location; it's about making sure urgent information reaches everyone, everywhere, without exception. Device Alerts closes a critical gap in schools and districts.” — Mike Wilmeth, Vice President of Global Marketing, Vivi.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vivi, a leading provider of campus communication, classroom engagement, and school safety technology solutions trusted by more than 160,000 classrooms worldwide, is showcasing Device Alerts, a powerful new emergency notification system that delivers full-screen, acknowledged alerts to every staff desktop and laptop on campus. By ensuring that every staff member is reached instantly, regardless of their location, Device Alerts closes critical gaps in emergency communication and response. Vivi is featuring this new product at TCEA in San Antonio through February 3, 2026.As school safety programs evolve, districts increasingly recognize that timely, dependable communication is a cornerstone of effective emergency response. Traditional approaches, focused on classroom displays and broadcast systems, often assume staff will be physically near those screens when urgent information is released. In reality, staff move between many campus locations—like offices, commons, libraries, meeting rooms, and outdoor areas—so leaders need a way to reach every device directly to keep everyone informed.Device Alerts was purpose-built to address these complex operational challenges. By delivering real-time, full-screen emergency messages directly to every staff member’s computer, the system empowers districts to overcome persistent obstacles posed by distributed campus environments and rapidly evolving emergencies, ensuring life-saving information is never delayed or missed.“Device Alerts closes a critical gap in school emergency communications by reaching every staff member—administrators, counselors, librarians, and office personnel—not just those in classrooms,” said Mike Wilmeth, Vice President of Global Marketing, Vivi. “True safety isn’t a matter of luck or location – it's about making sure urgent information reaches everyone, everywhere, without exception. With Device Alerts, notifications are immediate and impossible to miss for staff, seamless for IT, and deliver resilient, campus-wide coverage, which helps safeguard our entire community during any crisis.”The key features are:Impossible to Miss: Full-screen alerts appear instantly across all staff computers, preventing notifications from being overlooked or minimized.Accountable: Required acknowledgments and real-time tracking let administrators instantly see who has received and viewed each alert.Simple to Deploy: Cloud-based solution deploys in seconds via Vivi Central with no additional hardware required.Cross-Platform: Compatible with both Windows and macOS devices.Flexible: Available as an add-on for current Vivi customers or as a standalone product for schools new to Vivi.Device Alerts integrates with Vivi's existing school safety solutions and works alongside the company's network of safety integration partners, including Audio Enhancement, Centegix, Singlewire's InformaCast, Raptor Technologies, and others. This interoperability ensures that critical communications are amplified across multiple channels and systems during emergencies.Device Alerts is now available as an early adopter upgrade for current Vivi customers on a per-site basis. Schools new to Vivi can adopt Device Alerts as a standalone solution. Schools interested in Device Alerts can register their interest at www.vivi.io/device-alerts # # # #About ViviVivi is the essential campus communication platform that keeps every student and staff memberengaged, informed, and safe. With features like wireless screen mirroring, digital signage, announcements, and emergency alerts, Vivi turns the screens schools already have into a single, reliable system for classroom engagement, campus communication, and school safety – so messages reach the right people, on the right screens, when it matters. Used in more than 160,000 classrooms worldwide, Vivi helps schools engage students, empower teachers, streamline communication, and improve safety. Learn more at: www.vivi.io

