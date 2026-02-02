Minister Gayton McKenzie hands over sport facilities and sport equipment in Bloemfontein, 2 Feb

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) invites members of the media to attend a series of sport facility and equipment handover events in Bloemfontein, Free State, on Monday, 02 February 2026.

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture will officiate the handover of a multipurpose sport facility at Credence Primary School, completed by MultiChoice as part of its contribution to strengthening community sport infrastructure through public-private collaboration.

The programme will also include the handover of table tennis equipment donated by the People’s Republic of China, in partnership with the South African Table Tennis Federation, to support youth and school sport development. This handover will take place at Heide Primary School, Bloemfontein.

In addition, swimming pool legacy equipment will be handed over at Stadium Swimming Pool as part of the legacy of the 2025 National School Sport Championships.

Members of the media are invited to attend the events as follows:

1. MultiChoice Multipurpose Sport Facility Handover

Date: Monday, 02 February 2026

Time: 13:30 for 14:00 – 15:30

Venue: Credence Primary School, Bloemfontein

2. Table Tennis Equipment Handover (SA–China Donation)

Time: 15:30 for 15:45 – 16:30

Venue: Heide Primary School, Bloemfontein

3. Swimming Pool Legacy Equipment Handover

Time: 16:30 for 16:45 – 17:30

Venue: Stadium Swimming Pool, Bloemfontein

