President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses Innovative Building Technologies Summit, 3 Feb

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday, 03 February 2026, deliver a keynote address at the Innovative Building Technologies (IBTs) Summit.

The Summit is a two-day event at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

The gathering brings together Government, the building and construction industry, academia, investors, and civil society to advance innovative solutions for the delivery of sustainable human settlements.

Held under the theme “Mainstreaming Innovative Building Technologies for Sustainable Human Settlements”, the IBT Summit aims to accelerate the adoption of Innovative Building Technologies (IBTs) to enhance the delivery of housing across South Africa.

IBTs offer viable and cost-effective alternatives that enhance efficiency through lightweight structures, energy-efficient designs, prefabrication, and environmentally sustainable construction methods.

The Summit comes at a critical time as South Africa continues to confront a significant housing backlog, rapid urbanisation, and the increasing impacts of climate change.

The objectives of the IBT Summit include strengthening policy integration for IBTs within human settlements, fostering collaboration and investment between Government, the private sector, non-profit organisations, and international stakeholders, and showcasing disruptive innovation in construction.

The Summit will further promote IBTs as solutions for disaster-resistant and climate-resilient housing, supporting community rebuilding efforts and ensuring better preparedness for future crises.

In addition, it aims to raise awareness among beneficiaries, policymakers, and industry stakeholders about the affordability, speed, and sustainability of Innovative Building Technologies.

The President’s participation in the IBT Summit affirms Government’s commitment to addressing inequality and reversing pre-1994 spatial planning patterns, as articulated in the 2025 State of the Nation Address.

The Summit will take place as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 03 February 2026

Time: 10h00

Venue: Nasrec Expo Centre, Johannesburg

Enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates