Gauteng Roads and Transport on progression on construction of Sebokeng

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport continues to make progress on the construction of the Sebokeng Smart Driving Licensing Testing Centre (DLTC), a strategic infrastructure project aimed at improving access to modern driver and vehicle testing services in Sedibeng.

As at the end of December 2025, the project had reached 24% completion against the planned 27%, with progress affected mainly by delayed contractor payments and associated cash flow constraints. Construction activities during the period were also impacted by the shortened December shutdown.

Despite these challenges, key construction milestones were achieved, including the completion of the superstructure of the main DLTC building, completion of surface beds and slabs on the Transport Operating Licensing Administrative Body (TOLAB) and Vehicle Testing Station (VTS) buildings, as well as the installation of steel roof trusses on the VTS building.

TOLAB is “one-stop service centre” for public transport licensing services. It will function to receive, process and award road operating licenses for all transport modes in the region.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, reaffirmed the Department’s commitment to the successful delivery of the project.

“The Sebokeng Smart DLTC is a critical investment in restoring public infrastructure and improving access to efficient and dignified services. While challenges have affected the pace of construction, we remain focused on ensuring that this facility is completed for the benefit of the community,” said MEC Diale-Tlabela.

The project continues to support local economic development, with 33 local workers employed during December 2025 and ongoing participation of small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs). It has also recorded a 96% health and safety compliance rating, with no incidents reported during the reporting period.

The Department is actively addressing challenges relating to contractor cash flow, programme performance and the finalisation of the Eskom electricity connection through intensified stakeholder engagements and improved coordination.

“We are taking decisive steps to stabilise the project and accelerate delivery, while ensuring accountability and value for public funds,” MEC Diale-Tlabela added.

Once completed, the Sebokeng Smart DLTC will function as a one-stop centre for driver licensing and vehicle testing, significantly enhancing service delivery for residents of Sebokeng and surrounding areas.

Enquiries:

Department’s Head of Communications

Ms Melitah Madiba

Cell: 073 644 9935

MEC’s Spokesperson

Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates