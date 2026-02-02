Punxsutawney Phil Calls For Six More Weeks Of Winter in 2026

The Shapiro Administration visited Gobbler’s Knob for the fourth year in a row for Phil’s prognostication. Since day one of his Administration, Governor Josh Shapiro has invested in the Commonwealth’s $83.9 billion tourism industry to support high-quality jobs for Pennsylvanians, grow our economy, and attract more visitors to Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania is poised to become the center of America’s biggest moments in 2026, hosting world-class events spanning sports, culture, and national celebration including the NFL Draft, the PGA Championship, the FIFA World Cup, America250PA, and the MLB All-Star Game.

Punxsutawney, PA – Today, Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, predicted six more weeks of winter after emerging from his burrow at Gobbler’s Knob and seeing his shadow.

Thousands gathered in Punxsutawney early this morning for the annual Groundhog Day celebration, highlighting the event’s continued importance to the Commonwealth and its tourism economy. Winter tourism plays a vital role in Pennsylvania, supporting local communities, small businesses, and seasonal recreation across the state.

“Groundhog Day is a time-honored celebration of Pennsylvania’s rich culture and sense of community, bringing together thousands of visitors from around the world — one of the many events that make our Commonwealth unique,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “It also marks the beginning of an exciting year for Pennsylvania — we will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia, the birthplace of our nation, and host major events throughout the Commonwealth, from the NFL Draft to the FIFA World Cup. My Administration is excited to welcome millions of visitors to Pennsylvania this year and showcase what makes Pennsylvania the Great American Getaway.”

To help celebrate the 140-year-old tradition, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger and Pennsylvania Deputy Secretary for Tourism Anne Ryan attended the event, demonstrating its importance to the Commonwealth.

“It’s my honor to be here in Gobbler’s Knob for the fourth year in a row for this Pennsylvania tradition,” said Secretary Siger. “Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, tourism’s impact on our economy keeps growing, now bringing in nearly $84 billion a year and supporting well over half a million jobs. We’re going to keep making smart investments in businesses, workers, and communities to ensure that the tourism industry and economy continues to be strong across our Commonwealth.”

In 2024, Pennsylvania’s tourism industry generated $83.9 billion in economic impact, supported 514,261 jobs, contributed $5 billion in state and local taxes, and welcomed 201.6 million visitors.

“Each year, Punxsutawney Phil draws national and international attention to Pennsylvania,” said Deputy Secretary Ryan. “Six more weeks of winter means more time to enjoy everything that makes this season special — from skiing and snowboarding to cozy small towns, historic sites, and festive winter events. Before the Commonwealth bursts into its major 2026 celebrations, now is the perfect time to savor the magic of winter.”

The annual event, which proclaims Punxsutawney Phil as the one-and-only weather-prognosticating groundhog, dates to 1886. Tens of thousands of visitors travel to Gobbler’s Knob each February 2 to witness Phil’s emergence, a tradition that has become a cherished part of American folklore. According to legend, if Phil sees his shadow, winter weather will continue for six more weeks; if he does not, an early spring is on the way.

“Groundhog Day continues to be one of the most joyful and inclusive traditions in the country,” said Thomas A. Dunkel, President of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club. “It brings people together from near and far to celebrate community, tradition, and a little fun in the middle of winter. Today’s prognostication made for another memorable Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney.”

In 2026, Pennsylvania becomes the undeniable center of America’s biggest moments, hosting world-class events spanning sports, culture, and national celebration — including the NFL Draft, the PGA Championship, the FIFA World Cup 26™, America250PA, and the MLB All-Star Game.

To ensure the Commonwealth is prepared to welcome millions of visitors, Governor Shapiro secured $50 million in his 2025-56 budget to support America250PA, the NFL Draft, and other major events.

Governor Shapiro’s approach treats tourism not as a seasonal industry, but as a long-term economic development strategy, one that creates opportunity in urban, suburban, and rural communities alike while showcasing Pennsylvania as a premier place to visit, live, and do business.

With six more weeks of winter ahead, there’s still time to enjoy Pennsylvania’s seasonal experiences while looking forward to what’s next. When it arrives, the transition to spring will serve as an exciting kickoff to the Commonwealth’s 2026 events. Visitors can go to 2026 Events in PA to discover what’s happening across the state and start planning their next Pennsylvania adventure.

About Visit PA

Visit PA, the official tourism resource of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and part of DCED, leads promotion of the state’s 67 diverse and inviting counties. Lauded as The Great American Getaway, Pennsylvania blends rich history with vibrant cities and tranquil landscapes. From historic battlefields and three UNESCO World Heritage sites to fresh-air adventures across 124 state parks and a thriving arts and culinary scene, authentic moments await around every corner of Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania blends the past, the present, and the exciting future ahead. To learn more about traveling to Pennsylvania, go to visitpa website and follow along on social media with @visitpa, #VisitPA, and #PAGetaway.

Video and photos from today’s Groundhog Day celebration will be available at PAcast.com.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Justin Backover, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #