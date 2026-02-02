Parrish Law Firm Announces Vote for a NOVA School Program Awarding $2,500 Grant in Prince William County

Vote for a NOVA School, a Parrish Gives Back Initiative Jim Parrish announces Vote for a NOVA School Logo Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm

One eligible Prince William County school will be selected through community voting to receive a $2,500 grant.

The Vote for a NOVA School program allows community members to participate directly in recognizing schools that make a meaningful difference.” — Jim Parrish

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm announced the launch of the first edition of its Vote for a NOVA School program , a community-focused initiative open exclusively to public and private schools located in Prince William County, Virginia. The program invites residents to nominate and vote for local schools, with one Prince William County winner school selected to receive a $2,500 educational grant.The Prince William County edition represents the inaugural rollout of the Vote for a NOVA School program and reflects the firm’s broader commitment to community involvement beyond its legal practice. While the firm regularly represents individuals and families following serious injuries and motor vehicle accidents, the initiative highlights an ongoing effort to support the wider community, including educators, students, and schools that serve as foundational institutions throughout the county.Under the program guidelines, nominations for eligible Prince William County schools will be accepted from February 2 through March 22, 2026. Following the nomination period, community voting will take place from March 24 through March 26, 2026. Nominations and voting will be conducted online at www.voteforaNOVAschool.com , the official platform designated for the program.Participation is limited to schools physically located within Prince William County. Both public and private schools are eligible for nomination. Community members who are 18 years of age or older may nominate a school and participate in the voting process. Each participant may cast one vote per day during the voting period, subject to verification and program rules published on the voting website.To participate, voters must access the official voting page, select one eligible nominated school, and submit their vote through the online form. Votes are tallied at the conclusion of the voting period, and the school receiving the highest number of verified votes will be designated as the Prince William County winner school.“For many years, our work has focused on helping people during some of the most difficult moments of their lives,” said Jim Parrish , managing attorney at Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm. “At the same time, supporting the broader community including teachers, students, and schools is an important responsibility. The Vote for a NOVA School program allows community members to participate directly in recognizing schools that make a meaningful difference.”The selected winner school will receive a $2,500 grant. According to the firm, the grant funds may be used for educational resources, classroom materials, student programs, or other school-identified needs, subject to approval by school administration.Vote for a NOVA School is part of Parrish Law Firm’s 2026 community programs, which include multiple education and youth engagement initiatives across Northern Virginia. Each county edition of the program operates independently, with its own nomination and voting schedule.Additional eligibility requirements, official rules, and program updates for the Prince William County edition are available online. Voting results and the selected winner school will be announced following the conclusion of the voting period.For more information about the Vote for a NOVA School program or to participate during the open nomination and voting periods, visit www.voteforaNOVAschool.com Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm is a Virginia-based law firm representing individuals and families in personal injury and wrongful death matters arising from negligence. The firm focuses on motor vehicle accident cases, including car, truck, motorcycle, pedestrian, and bicycle collisions, as well as other serious injury claims. In addition to its legal practice, the firm supports community-focused initiatives aimed at education, youth engagement, and public awareness throughout Northern Virginia, in accordance with the Rules of Professional Conduct of the Virginia State Bar.

