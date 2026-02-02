Christian Villar Brings 'Real Wealth' Bootcamp to Miami, Teaching a 3-Day System from Zero to Investor

Live and Virtual Financial Education Experience Empowers Participants Worldwide with a Proven System for Building Real Wealth

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christian Villar , internationally recognized financial education mentor, announces the arrival of his highly anticipated “Real Wealth” (Riqueza Real) Bootcamp in Miami, a powerful three-day live and virtual experience designed to guide participants through the exact system to go from zero to investor in just three days.Taking place on February 4, 5, and 6, 2026, at 1:00 PM ET, the bootcamp offers a real, step-by-step methodology focused on financial mindset, strategic investing, and practical tools for building sustainable wealth. The event is open to a global audience through a virtual format while maintaining the impact and engagement of a live experience.Villar, known for his dynamic approach to financial education and wealth-building strategies, has built a strong reputation across Latin America and the United States as a mentor who simplifies complex investment concepts into actionable systems. His work has been featured by international media, including GQ México, Forbes magazine, among many others top media outlets highlighting his influence in the financial education space.Following the Miami edition of the “Real Wealth” Bootcamp, Christian Villar will begin an in-person international tour, with Costa Rica confirmed as his next destination, continuing his mission to expand access to practical financial education across global markets.The “Real Wealth” Bootcamp is positioned as a transformative opportunity for entrepreneurs, professionals, and aspiring investors seeking a clear, structured path toward financial independence.For more information and registration details click here

