Basepair and Sciencewerke Partner to Deliver Integrated Genomics Research Infrastructure Across ANZ

AUSTRALIA, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Basepair, a leader in cloud-native bioinformatics analysis, and Sciencewerke Pty Ltd, an Australian specialist in research genomics solutions and scientific supply chain integration, today announced a strategic partnership to advance genomics research infrastructure across Australia and New Zealand. Research institutions and academic labs are generating unprecedented volumes of genomic data, but progress is constrained by fragmented data management, complex infrastructure requirements and the operational burden of managing large-scale sequencing datasets securely, which slows discovery and increases costs.​Research institutions need bioinformatics infrastructure that is both powerful and straightforward to deploy”, said Amit Sinha, CEO, Basepair. "By partnering with Sciencewerke, we are making our cloud-native platform more accessible to research organizations across the Asia-Pacific region, and Sciencewerke's deep understanding of research workflows helps ensure seamless integration with existing laboratory environments."​The partnership combines Basepair's AWS-native, federated analytics platform with Sciencewerke's expertise in research genomics workflows, scientific supply chain management and laboratory integration to create a unified environment for genomics research. Research institutions, clinical laboratories and academic organizations can keep data within their own cloud environments for governance and security, leverage intuitive no-code interfaces to reduce analysis turnaround time and support a wide range of applications including population genomics, functional genomics, transcriptomics, epigenomics and multi-omics research programs.​"Research organizations are generating unprecedented volumes of genomic data, yet many lack the infrastructure to efficiently process and interpret it," said Dr Yash Tiwari, Managing Director, Sciencewerke Pty Ltd. "Basepair's federated analytics platform combined with Sciencewerke's expertise in research genomics workflows removes these operational barriers and enables research institutions to maximize the scientific value of their sequencing investments."​Initial availability will focus on research institutions and academic organizations in Australia, with plans to expand across the Asia-Pacific region as demand for research-grade genomics infrastructure grows. By removing technical and operational friction from genomic analysis, the partnership positions Basepair and Sciencewerke to set a new benchmark for academic and translational genomics, helping research organizations focus more of their resources on discovery and scientific innovation rather than infrastructure challenges.​About Basepair Inc.Basepair Inc is a market leading point & click bioinformatics company focused on unlocking the full potential of multi-omic data that is driving the promise of personalized medicine. Its SaaS platform abstracts away the DevOps normally required to manage data and run analyses in the cloud, yet provisions inside a customer’s own account to avoid data movement and improve security and compliance. The resulting democratization of NGS analysis and visualization reduces the downstream bottlenecks that can often slow down R&D projects, accelerating time to scientific and diagnostic insight.To learn more, visit www.basepairtech.com About SciencewerkeSciencewerke is an Australian life sciences company specializing in research genomics solutions, scientific supply chain management and laboratory infrastructure integration. Through scientific expertise and partnership development, Sciencewerke enables research and academic organizations to access cutting-edge genomics tools and workflows tailored to regional needs.​For more information, visit sciencewerke.com.au.​Press ContactsSciencewerkeYash TiwariEmail: yash@sciencewerke.comPhone: 0431171209

