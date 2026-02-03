Underwear Market to Reach USD 127.41 Billion by 2032, Driven by Sustainability and E-commerce Growth

Underwear Market Size Underwear Market Share

The global underwear market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.02% through 2032, led by Asia Pacific demand and product innovation.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Underwear Market OverviewThe Underwear Market continues to demonstrate steady expansion, supported by evolving consumer preferences, rising disposable incomes, and continuous innovation in fabrics and design. According to data published by Fortune Business Insights, the global underwear market size was valued at USD 92.30 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 96.69 billion in 2025 to USD 127.41 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.02% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific emerged as the dominant region, accounting for 48.25% market share in 2024, highlighting its central role in shaping global demand dynamics.The underwear market represents a mature yet consistently evolving segment of the global apparel industry. It encompasses a wide range of products catering to men, women, and children, spanning mass, mid-range, and premium price categories. Growth is increasingly influenced by lifestyle changes, rising awareness of comfort and health, and the growing preference for sustainable and performance-oriented innerwear. Expanding retail channels, particularly online platforms, are also improving product accessibility and brand penetration worldwide.Get Free Sample PDF : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/underwear-market-114658 Underwear Market TrendsKey trends shaping the underwear market include the rising adoption of eco-friendly and sustainable fabrics, such as organic cotton, bamboo fiber, and recycled materials. Consumers are also showing increased interest in performance-driven and multifunctional innerwear that offers breathability, moisture management, and all-day comfort. Additionally, the rapid expansion of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) models is transforming purchasing behavior, enabling brands to reach younger, digitally savvy consumers more effectively.Underwear Market Growth FactorsThe primary growth drivers of the underwear market include rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and changing fashion sensibilities across both developed and emerging economies. Increasing participation of women in the workforce and heightened demand for premium and branded products are further contributing to revenue growth. Moreover, continuous product innovation, coupled with marketing strategies focused on inclusivity, comfort, and sustainability, is strengthening consumer engagement and brand loyalty.Underwear Market Segmentation AnalysisBy product type, the market is segmented into bras, briefs, boxers, panties, and others, with demand varying by gender and age group. Based on material, cotton-based products continue to dominate, while sustainable and blended fabrics are gaining traction. In terms of distribution channel, offline retail remains significant; however, online channels are witnessing faster growth due to convenience, wider product variety, and competitive pricing.The underwear market is segmented based on product type, material, end user, and distribution channel, each contributing distinctly to overall market growth. By product type, the market includes bras, panties, briefs, boxers, trunks, and other innerwear products, with demand varying across gender and age groups. Based on material, cotton remains the dominant segment due to its comfort, breathability, and affordability; however, demand for sustainable fabrics such as bamboo, organic cotton, and recycled fibers is increasing rapidly. In terms of end users, the women’s segment accounts for a significant share, driven by higher product variety and frequent replacement cycles, while men’s and kids’ segments are also expanding steadily. By distribution channel, offline retail stores continue to hold a major share owing to consumer preference for fit and quality assessment, although online channels are witnessing faster growth supported by rising e-commerce penetration, digital marketing, and direct-to-consumer strategies.Regional InsightsAsia Pacific dominated the global underwear market, valued at USD 42.07 billion in 2023, and accounted for 48.26% market share in 2024. The region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.74% from 2025 to 2032, driven by strong demographic advantages, rising disposable incomes, and accelerating urbanization. Countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam offer substantial growth potential due to low per-capita consumption and increasing brand penetration.China remains the largest market in the region, with a market size of USD 19.92 billion in 2024, supported by a vast middle- and upper-income consumer base and rapid e-commerce expansion. Continuous innovation in eco-friendly innerwear is further boosting demand.Europe held the second-leading market share in 2024, characterized by strong demand for fashion-led, premium, and mid-range products. A growing emphasis on ethical sourcing, sustainability, and product innovation is accelerating market growth across the region.North America is driven by high consumer spending on luxury and performance-oriented apparel in the U.S. and Canada. The U.S. underwear market reached USD 16.33 billion in 2024, supported by increasing demand for breathable and sustainable fabrics, such as organic cotton and recycled materials. Expanding retail networks in Canada and Mexico are also contributing to regional growth.South America is expected to reach a valuation of USD 3.86 billion in 2025, with growth led by mass and mid-range segments. Urbanization, expanding retail infrastructure, and rising e-commerce adoption are key demand drivers.Middle East & Africa is witnessing steady expansion, supported by rising disposable incomes and growing fashion awareness. While the mass segment remains dominant, demand for premium products is increasing in urban centers such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia. South Africa is expected to reach USD 1.16 billion by 2025.Speak To Analyst : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/underwear-market-114658 Top Companies in the Underwear MarketThe global underwear market is moderately fragmented, with the presence of both multinational brands and regional players. Recent industry developments include increased investments in sustainable manufacturing, adoption of advanced fabric technologies, and strategic partnerships with online retailers. Brands are also focusing on inclusive sizing, gender-neutral collections, and localized product offerings to cater to diverse consumer preferences across regions.

