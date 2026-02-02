'THE EU FAB 6' BRINGS MORTADELLA BOLOGNA PGI TO UK STORES

Mortadella Bologna PGI Mortadella Bologna PGI panini

Free in-store tastings across 29 Costco stores will introduce British consumers to one of Europe’s most iconic PGI specialities

ROMA, ITALY, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The EU Fab 6 – Savour the PDO and PGI wines and deli meats from Europe” is set to launch a new in-store activation across the UK, bringing Mortadella Bologna PGI directly to British consumers through a nationwide tasting tour hosted in Costco warehouses.The tasting days will take place on 6 February and 19 February 2026 across 29 Costco stores, offering shoppers the opportunity to taste the product free of charge and purchase it directly in-store. The activation aims to raise awareness of European PGI quality schemes while encouraging trial and engagement at the point of sale.The in-store tastings will be held simultaneously across Costco locations in England, Scotland and Wales, ensuring wide geographical coverage and strong visibility for the campaign. Participating warehouses include:Aberdeen Arnhall Business Park, Endeavour Drive, Aberdeenshire, AB32 6UFBirmingham 100 Watson Road, Neachells, Birmingham, B7 5SABristol St Brendan’s Way, Avonmouth, Bristol, BS11 9EZCardiff Capital Retail Park, Leckwith Road, Cardiff, CF11 8AZChester Dunkirk Trading Estate, Chester Gates, Chester, CH1 6LTChingford Off Harbet Road, Chingford, London, E4 8GPCoventry 51 Torrington Avenue, Coventry, CV4 9AQCroydon Imperial Way, Croydon, CR0 4RRDerby Wyvernside, Wyvern Way, Derby, DE21 6RSEdinburgh Costkea Way, Loanhead, Edinburgh, EH20 9BYFarnborough 2 Templer, Farnborough, Hampshire, GU14 6FEGateshead Off Handy Drive, Gateshead, Tyne & Wear, NE11 9DHGlasgow St Rollox Business Park, 15 Cobden Road, Springburn, Glasgow, G21 1YXHaydock Andover Road, Haydock, Merseyside, WA11 9FAHayes Hayes Road, Hayes, Middlesex, UB2 5XJLeeds Leathley Road, Hunslet, Leeds, LS10 1BGLiverpool 30 Waterloo Road, Liverpool, L3 7HYManchester Barton Dock Road, Trafford Park, Manchester, M41 7PPMilton Keynes Mandeville Drive, Kingston, Milton Keynes, MK10 0DBOldham The Broadway, Chadderton, Oldham, OL9 8AUReading 100 South Oak Way, Green Park, Reading, RG2 6UESheffield Unit 8, Parkway One, Parkway Drive, Sheffield, S9 4WUSouthampton Regents Park Road, Southampton, SO15 8TAStevenage Gunnels Wood Road, Stevenage, Hertfordshire, SG1 2FWSunbury-on-Thames 41a Hanworth Road, Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey, TW16 5LNThurrock West Thurrock Way, Essex, RM20 3WYWatford Hartspring Lane, Watford, WD25 8JSWembley 30 Second Way, Wembley, London, HA9 0YJAt each location, trained staff will offer tastings and provide information about the origin, production standards and quality certification of Mortadella Bologna PGI, helping consumers better understand what makes PGI products unique.Mortadella Bologna PGI is one of the most recognisable symbols of European charcuterie tradition. Produced according to strict specifications, it is characterised by its smooth texture, delicate aroma and balanced flavour profile. Carefully selected pork meat and natural flavourings, combined with traditional know-how, give this speciality its distinctive identity and consistent quality. Thanks to its versatility, Mortadella Bologna PGI can be enjoyed on its own, in sandwiches, aperitivo platters or as an ingredient in both hot and cold recipes, making it a perfect choice for everyday meals and sharing occasions.With this new retail activation, “The EU Fab 6” campaign continues to bring European certified products closer to UK consumers through direct in-store experiences. Tasting activities remain a key communication tool to build awareness, stimulate trial and reinforce trust in European quality schemes at the point of purchase. The initiative forms part of the wider campaign strategy aimed at promoting PDO and PGI wines and deli meats from Europe on the UK market and supporting informed, quality-driven food choices.Co-financed by the European Union, “The EU Fab 6 – Savour the PDO and PGI Wines and Deli Meats from Europe” campaign promotes European excellence in the United Kingdom and Switzerland. Through tastings, education, and promotional events, the campaign supports the visibility and appreciation of products marked with the PDO and PGI labels.The initiative is supported by six prestigious consortia:• Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna (Italy) – project leader• Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano (Italy)• Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena PGI (Italy)• ODG des Premières Côtes de Bordeaux et Cadillac (France)• Asociación para la Promoción del vino de Garnacha – Garnacha Origen (Spain)• Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo (Italy)Follow us to discover more about the exceptional quality of European PDO and PGI deli meats and wines:Facebook @theeufab6uk, Instagram @theeufab6.uk and YouTube @TheEUFab6Press OfficeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 25, 25015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Tel +39 030 7741535Email: theeufab6@gmail.com

