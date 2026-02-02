Joiin Named Best Financial Reporting & Consolidation Software at SME News Finance Awards 2025

SME News - Finance Awards 2025 Joiin

Award recognises Joiin’s role in supporting smarter reporting and consolidation for growing SMEs as financial complexity and expectations continue to rise.

EXETER, EXETER, UNITED KINGDOM, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joiin , the financial reporting and consolidation platform, has won the Best Financial Reporting & Consolidation Software award at the SME News Finance Awards 2025, recognising its impact in helping small and medium-sized organisations manage increasingly complex reporting requirements.The SME Finance Awards celebrate businesses that are making a measurable difference for SMEs, highlighting platforms that deliver practical value, reliability, and innovation. For Joiin, the award reflects how customers use the platform day to day to produce structured, board-ready reporting with greater speed and confidence.Joiin supports organisations from single entities through to complex multi-entity groups, bringing financial and operational data together in one secure reporting environment. By integrating with leading accounting platforms including Xero, QuickBooks, Sage, spreadsheets, and more, Joiin enables consolidated views, real-time dashboards, and consistent reporting across entities, currencies, and data sources.Customers use Joiin to automate consolidation and reporting workflows that would otherwise depend on manual spreadsheets. Reporting cycles that once took hours or days can be produced in a structured and repeatable way, with board report packs, management reporting, and cross-entity views generated consistently across each reporting period. Through direct integrations, an open connectivity layer via Joiin Connect, and a Microsoft Excel Add-In for live, connected spreadsheets, teams can work in the tools they already use while significantly reducing manual preparation.The award follows continued investment in automation and AI through Joiin Intelligence. Capabilities including AI-driven analysis, reporting agents, and templated report packs reduce manual effort while improving the quality, consistency, and insight delivered to boards, stakeholders, and clients.The recognition also builds on Joiin’s wider momentum in 2025, including its Platinum App Partner status with Intuit QuickBooks, reflecting strong product quality and customer satisfaction.Lucien Wynn, Co-Founder and CEO of Joiin, said:“As reporting expectations continue to rise, finance teams need a way to reduce manual effort and support better decision-making. This award reflects how Joiin is being used to meet those challenges, reinforcing our focus on raising the standard for smarter reporting and consolidation. That focus will continue to guide how we build and evolve the platform, shaped by the reporting demands organisations face every day.”Organisations can try Joiin with a 14-day free trial , with no credit card required and no limits on users or reporting.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.