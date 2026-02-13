SeiRogai Launches Chuo University VR360 Campus Tour, Opening a New Gateway to Japanese Higher Education

Chuo University VR360 Virtual Tour in Hachioji

TOKYO, JAPAN, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SeiRogai, Inc. has launched an immersive VR360 virtual campus tour of Chuo University’s Tama Campus in Hachioji, offering prospective students worldwide a new way to experience Japanese university life through cinematic, story-driven virtual reality.The VR360 tour is now publicly available on Global Virtual Travel (GVT), SeiRogai’s immersive discovery platform:Designed as a short VR documentary rather than a conventional campus tour, the experience is guided by current Chuo University students and captures everyday moments of campus life. Viewers are placed inside lecture spaces, social areas, and surrounding city environments, providing an authentic sense of how students study, interact, and live—beyond polished promotional highlights.For many students considering overseas education, visiting campuses in person is often limited by cost, time, mobility, or visa constraints. SeiRogai’s VR360 approach removes these barriers, enabling students and families to explore campus life remotely using a smartphone, PC, or optional VR headset.This project reflects a broader shift in how universities are discovered globally. As prospective students increasingly rely on digital research and immersive media to evaluate study options, campus discovery is moving from static information to experiential understanding. By combining immersive technology with documentary storytelling, SeiRogai introduces a new model for global university outreach that emphasizes transparency, accessibility, and informed decision-making.Comment from the Chuo University International Center:“This VR360 campus tour represents a new approach for Chuo University to share the realities of student life with prospective students around the world. By allowing viewers to experience our campus environment, learning atmosphere, and daily student interactions virtually, we hope to provide a clearer, more authentic understanding of what studying at Chuo University is truly like—beyond brochures or static information.”Samuel Yuen, CEO & Founder of SeiRogai, said:“International students often face uncertainty about daily life and belonging when considering study abroad. Global Virtual Travel allows them to explore campus life firsthand, helping build confidence before making important decisions.”Rachel Leng, COO & Co-Founder of SeiRogai, added:“When students can truly experience a campus in advance, access to education becomes more equal. Immersive discovery expands horizons and empowers informed choice.”The VR360 tour is delivered via Global Virtual Travel, SeiRogai’s platform for immersive storytelling across education and tourism. Viewers can also access official university information through Chuo University’s English website:Following this launch, SeiRogai plans to expand its VR campus documentary model to universities across Japan, positioning immersive virtual discovery as a new global gateway to higher education.About Global Virtual TravelGlobal Virtual Travel (GVT) is an immersive discovery platform by SeiRogai that uses VR360 filmmaking and storytelling to let people experience destinations, campuses, and cultures before visiting in person. Through documentary-style virtual experiences, GVT expands global access, supports informed decision-making, and enables more sustainable and inclusive exploration.About Chuo University Tama CampusChuo University Tama Campus is located in Hachioji City, western Tokyo, offering a spacious, green learning environment that supports focused study and student life. Home to major undergraduate and graduate programs, the campus features modern facilities, a diverse international student community, and convenient access to central Tokyo, while remaining close to nature, including Mount Takao.About SeiRogai, Inc.SeiRogai, Inc. is a Tokyo-based media technology company specializing in VR360 filmmaking, digital storytelling, and immersive platform development. Through initiatives such as Global Virtual Travel, SeiRogai is redefining how education, culture, and destinations are discovered in more accessible and sustainable ways.

