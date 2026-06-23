Carlos Santana Meditation Garden Bucks County Community College One Acre in the Shape of Guitar
Ed Mero DDMF President /Amber Rinehart (portrait artist) Christina McGinley BCCC / Tony Radovich DDMF
Carlos Santana Meditation Garden Bucks County Community College One Acre in Shape of Guitar with sitting areas and artistic enhancements.
Bucks County, PA - The Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation (DDMF) is proud to announce the purposed Carlos Santana Meditation Garden on the campus of Bucks County Community College. This project, designed by the DDMF, aims to create a space for students to reflect on the arts and music world while honoring the legacy of the late guitarist Danny DeGennaro and Carlos Santana.
The DDMF has been a staple in the Bucks County community for over 10 years, providing music and art scholarships to students on the Bucks County Community College campus. With over 100 scholarships created to date, the foundation has been dedicated to supporting and promoting the arts in the local community. The Carlos Santana Meditation Garden will be the latest addition to their efforts.
The garden will feature a unique guitar-shaped design, paying homage to both Carlos Santana and Danny DeGennaro. The space will also include elements of nature, such as plants and water features, to create a serene and peaceful atmosphere for students to meditate and reflect on the impact of music and art in their lives.
The DDMF is excited to bring this project to life and provide students with a space to connect with the arts and music world. The Carlos Santana Meditation Garden will serve as a reminder of the power of creativity and the importance of honoring those who have made significant contributions to the industry. The foundation hopes that this space will inspire and encourage students to pursue their passions and continue to keep the arts alive in the community.
DDMF invites the community to join them in celebrating this new addition to the Bucks County Community College campus and the legacy of Danny DeGennaro. For more information on the DDMF and their efforts, please visit their website at http://dannydegennaro.org/.
Lobby Area Students Performing (BCCC Zlock Performing Arts Center) Video
Black Magic Woman by Carlos Santana Performed by Inca Band (video)
Encore "Oye Coma Ya" performed Inca / Lisa Bouchelle / students (video)
Edward Mero
Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation
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