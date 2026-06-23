Carlos Santana Meditation Garden Bucks County Community College One Acre in the Shape of Guitar

Site Plan Carlos Santana Meditation Garden Bucks County College Campus Concert

Site Plan Carlos Santana Meditation Garden Bucks County College Campus

Ed Mero President/Amber Rinehart (portrait artist) Christina McGinley BCCC / Tony Radovich DDMF

Ed Mero DDMF President /Amber Rinehart (portrait artist) Christina McGinley BCCC / Tony Radovich DDMF

Amber Rinehart artist with Carlos Santana Portrait Hand Painted

Amber Rinehart artist with Carlos Santana Portrait

Carlos Santana Meditation Garden Bucks County Community College One Acre in Shape of Guitar with sitting areas and artistic enhancements.

The Universal Tones Mediation Garden is a Symbol of Unity and Peace.”
— Edward Mero DDF JAM Records
LANGHORNE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Title: Carlos Santana Meditation Garden to be Constructed on Bucks County Community College Campus by Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation

Bucks County, PA - The Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation (DDMF) is proud to announce the purposed Carlos Santana Meditation Garden on the campus of Bucks County Community College. This project, designed by the DDMF, aims to create a space for students to reflect on the arts and music world while honoring the legacy of the late guitarist Danny DeGennaro and Carlos Santana.

The DDMF has been a staple in the Bucks County community for over 10 years, providing music and art scholarships to students on the Bucks County Community College campus. With over 100 scholarships created to date, the foundation has been dedicated to supporting and promoting the arts in the local community. The Carlos Santana Meditation Garden will be the latest addition to their efforts.

The garden will feature a unique guitar-shaped design, paying homage to both Carlos Santana and Danny DeGennaro. The space will also include elements of nature, such as plants and water features, to create a serene and peaceful atmosphere for students to meditate and reflect on the impact of music and art in their lives.

The DDMF is excited to bring this project to life and provide students with a space to connect with the arts and music world. The Carlos Santana Meditation Garden will serve as a reminder of the power of creativity and the importance of honoring those who have made significant contributions to the industry. The foundation hopes that this space will inspire and encourage students to pursue their passions and continue to keep the arts alive in the community.

DDMF invites the community to join them in celebrating this new addition to the Bucks County Community College campus and the legacy of Danny DeGennaro. For more information on the DDMF and their efforts, please visit their website at http://dannydegennaro.org/.
Lobby Area Students Performing (BCCC Zlock Performing Arts Center) Video
Black Magic Woman by Carlos Santana Performed by Inca Band (video)
Encore "Oye Coma Ya" performed Inca / Lisa Bouchelle / students (video)

Edward Mero
Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation
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College Representative explains Universal Tones Meditation Garden Project

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Edward Mero
Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation
+1 954-227-8186
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Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation
757 Se 17 Street
Fort Lauderdale, Pennsylvania, 33316
United States
+1 954-227-8186
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About

Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation was born out of a love for Danny "RIO" DeGennaro and the music he created over his lifetime. Family and friends decided to have world renowned artist Nilda Comas from Italy create a life size sculpture of Danny (in bronze) sitting on large rock playing his guitar. The sculpture is placed on Bucks County Community College Newtown Campus between the music and arts buildings. The foundation went on to create endowment scholarships that are now equal to 25 plus scholarships for art and music. The Danny DeGennaro Foundation also has a vast network of seasoned professions and recording studios. The pros actually mentor the students recording and releasing music. The yearly "Creative Inspiration" Concert held in the Zlock Performing Arts Center gives the aspiring artist a place to perform. Our mantra is Record Release and Promote.

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