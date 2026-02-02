Global Mental Health Advocacy Forum hosts world’s largest civil society convening on mental health in the Philippines

GMHAN Forum logo

Global Mental Health Advocacy Forum in the Philippines

ILOILO, PHILIPPINES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 4th Global Mental Health Advocacy Forum , convened by the Global Mental Health Action Network (GMHAN), is bringing together more than 500 advocates, people with lived experience, policymakers, researchers, grassroots leaders, UN agencies, and donors from over 70 countries to advance mental health policy and systems change worldwide.GMHAN, whose secretariat is hosted by United for Global Mental Health , is co-hosting the Forum with #Mental HealthPH in Iloilo City, Philippines, marking the first time the global Forum is being held in Asia. It is the largest civil society led mental health advocacy event of its kind globally.Held under the theme “Reimagining Global Mental Health: No Voice Left Behind,” the Forum has been recognised as one of the leading mental health nonprofit events of 2026, named by the Segal Family Foundation among its Top 30 Nonprofit Events of the Year, and by nest as one of the events shaping what’s next in mental health. Beyond these acknowledgements, the Forum provides a critical space where the future of mental health policy, financing and rights is being shaped by those most directly affected.“This Forum comes at a pivotal moment for the global mental health sector following the UN High Level Meeting on Non-Communicable Diseases and Mental Health in September 2025. GMHAN led the mental health community in its successful advocacy effort to secure meaningful commitments from governments at the Meeting. Now we are bringing together GMHAN members and partners from around the world to accelerate progress at the national and global levels. Amidst funding pressures and risks to multilateralism, mental health remains strongly on the agenda for hundreds of governments around the world. By placing people with lived experience, young leaders, and grassroots advocates at the centre of decision-making, the Forum ensures that no voice is left behind in shaping inclusive and responsive mental health systems,” said Dr. Antonis Kousoulis, Director of Partnerships and GMHAN Secretariat Lead.Several topics will be discussed at the forum including:• Nothing about us without us: Building a meaningful movement of people dedicated to reforming mental health services away from institutions and into community-based care, led by those who have most affected by institutional mental health care• Experiencing Life in a Criminalised World: Suicide Prevention and how reforming legislation so that suicide is no longer a crime can help save lives• Rebuilding how mental health systems are financed and resourced at a national level, and how civil society organisations can build their fundraising, at a time of international aid cuts.• Understanding and acting on the mental health experiences of climate-concerned young people in the Philippines, co-produced with Filipino youth and global research partners• Youth mental health in a changing world: exploring how young people are shaping advocacy and systems reformMental health underpins education, resilience and opportunity. This is why we are proud to support United for Global Mental Health and the Global Mental Health Advocacy Forum. Investing in children and young people is critical, because early support changes lives. By breaking stigma early and expanding access to care, we can help build a generation that speaks openly about mental health and has the resources needed to live healthy, productive and fulfilling lives.” Kate Cavelle, global Head of Social Impact A&O Shearman.Nearly one billion people worldwide are currently living with a mental health condition, many facing stigma, discrimination and violations of their human rights. As mental health conditions and non-communicable diseases continue to rise in every country, the Forum underscores that mental health is not only a public health issue, but also central to social cohesion, productivity and sustainable economic growth.Through shared learning, partnership and advocacy, the Global Mental Health Advocacy Forum will enable the more than 500 participants, joined by over 2000 participants online, to learn from one another and be inspired in their work to achieve rights-based mental health systems that leave no one behind.The Forum continues through February 4th, 2026, taking place at the Iloilo City Convention Center and online.“Hosting this Forum in the Philippines is a powerful recognition of the leadership emerging from communities across Asia. In the Philippines, 3.6 million Filipinos are living with mental health conditions, neurological and substance use disorders, access to services is limited with the majority of professionals located in Metro Manila. This forum will create space for local experiences to inform global solutions and for global solidarity to strengthen national and community-level action.” said Roy o. Dahildahil, co-founder & executive director, MentalHealthPH.Media contact: faith@unitedgmh.org, or acruz@mentalhealthph.org

