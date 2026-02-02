Keyway Appoints Eglae Recchia as Chief Operating Officer to Scale AI Infrastructure for Commercial Real Estate

Eglae Recchia, COO Keyway Keyway Scales AI Infrastructure for Commercial Real Estate

Eglae Recchia’s appointment reflects the company’s transition into its next phase of growth, focused on execution, scale, and institutional adoption.

At Keyway, we embed AI directly into workflows to maximize impact and pair it with practitioners who understand the constraints, risk, and complexity of RE institutions and how change actually happens” — Eglae Recchia

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keyway , the AI platform modernizing commercial real estate workflows , today announced that Eglae Recchia has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer, marking a key step in the company’s expansion across real estate and lending institutions.Eglae Recchia brings deep operating, product, and institutional experience at the intersection of technology and real estate finance. She holds a Master’s degree from MIT and most recently led product development for real estate businesses at Goldman Sachs and Berkadia. Earlier in her career, she held roles at Capital One and Freddie Mac, building a strong foundation across commercial real estate, lending, capital markets, and large-scale financial operations.As COO, Eglae will oversee day-to-day operations, execution, and scaling across the company. She will also play a central role in shaping Keyway’s commercial offering—working closely with lenders and real estate institutions to deploy workflow automation and modernize legacy processes with AI, supported by hands-on execution teams.“Real estate lenders don’t need more dashboards—they need systems that actually do the work,” said Eglae Recchia. “At Keyway, we embed AI directly into workflows to maximize the impact of every individual on a team, and pair it with practitioners who understand the constraints, risk, and complexity of real estate institutions and how change actually happens. That combination of domain expertise, execution discipline, and AI-driven acceleration is what turns experimentation into real operational leverage.”Recchia’s appointment underscores Keyway’s focus on disciplined execution and institutional adoption as the company scales its platform.“Eglae has built products inside some of the most demanding financial institutions in the world,” said Matias Recchia, Founder and CEO of Keyway. “She understands how to translate cutting-edge technology into tools that institutions trust and rely on. Bringing her in as COO is a major step in scaling Keyway with rigor and speed.”Keyway is building the AI infrastructure layer for commercial real estate, combining workflow automation, document intelligence, and modern execution to help lenders, owners, and operators move faster with confidence. Eglae’s appointment reflects the company’s transition into its next phase of growth, focused on execution, scale, and institutional adoption.Media ContactFelisa BlaquierPR & Communications Managerfelisa@keyway.ai

