AGP World & Red Peppers Entertainment Present Ashvin Gidwani’s The Scent of A Man

The Scent Of A Man scheduled to perform in HongKong on 10th February 2026.

A quadrilateral love story that showcases a perfect blend of romance & comedy, tickling the Audience’s Funny bone

The Scent of A Man' will keep you in splits” — The Times of India

15 FAT KWONG ST, HUNG HOM BAY, HONG KONG, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Tuesday, 10th February 2026, “ AGP World ” in association with “Red Peppers Entertainment” is set to enthral audiences of Hong Kong with " The Scent Of A Man " at HK Polytechnic University-Chiang Chen Studio Theatre.“ The Scent of A Man” is a light-hearted adult comedy that revolves around marriage and infidelity.Marriage is like a coin. On one side, we have a relationship of love, trust, compassion, dedication, pleasures, partnership, and loyalty, and on the other, it has, comedy, sarcasm, infidelity, lies and revenge too. Surprisingly, the other side has always been funnier and more enjoyable.‘The Scent of A Man’ is a 75-minute drama based on current times in Mumbai and revolves around the darker side of marriage and infidelity that is portrayed in a light-hearted and comical manner.The play features acclaimed Netflix & Bollywood actors Suchitra Pillai, Ashwin Mushran, Bhavna Pani and Manyuu Doshi.The Scent of A Man features a distinguished ensemble cast with extensive experience across theatre, film, television, and OTT platforms:Suchitra Pillai, a celebrated performer across theatre, film, and digital platforms, Suchitra Pillai is widely recognised for her work in Dil Chahta Hai, Page 3, Fashion, and Fitoor, along with popular OTT series such as Made in Heaven, Call My Agent – Bollywood, and Call Me Bae.Bhavna Pani, an internationally acclaimed theatre artist, Bhavna Pani is best known for over 1,500 performances in the globally celebrated musical Bharati. Her screen credits include Vettam (directed by Priyadarshan), along with several Bollywood and regional films.Ashwin Mushran, a familiar face in Indian comedy and cinema, Ashwin Mushran is known for The Great Indian Comedy Show and films such as Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Delhi Belly, Sanju, Fashion, and Total Dhamaal.Manyuu Doshi, an MFA-trained physical theatre performer, Manyuu Doshi has appeared in films including Photograph, Love Per Square Foot, and The Warrior Queen of Jhansi, as well as critically acclaimed web series such as Rangbaaz Phir Se and Dahaad.Produced by AGP World, The Scent of A Man continues the company’s long-standing legacy of creating contemporary theatre with international appeal.With over 27 years of experience, AGP World is synonymous with world-class theatre, high-end designer experiences, talent management, and curated immersive art experiences. Since its inception in 1995, the company has produced more than 70 acclaimed theatre productions and curated thousands of live experiences across 24 cities in India and 25 countries globally.Operating across live and digital verticals, AGP World is recognised for refined storytelling, premium production values, and culturally resonant narratives that engage audiences across borders.Incorporated in 2010, Red Peppers Entertainment is a young and dynamic Event Management and PR company based in Hong Kong.The services include Event Marketing and Management, Entertainment Consulting, Public Relations, Bollywood Shows, Concerts, Art Exhibitions and Events, Plays, Stand-up Comedy shows & Destination Weddings.The company specialises in the seamless coordination and execution of all that they undertake and has been bringing quality events to HKG for the last fifteen years. It is their endeavour to ensure that creativity and organisation come together to cultivate relationships, build brands and especially to create the required hype around the clients and/or the Event itself.Event Details:Date - 10th February 2026Time - 6.00 pm show & 8.30 pm showVenue -Chiang Chen Studio TheatreHK Polytechnic UniversityTicketing link - Inmall.hkOr Call - 852 90378869/852 94613676For sponsorships & bulk bookings, media inquiries or more information, contact Red Peppers Entertainment :Contact: Devina BannerjiEmail: devinabannerji@redpeppershk.comPhone: +852 9037 8869Contact: Sindhu KapoorEmail: sindhukapoor@redpeppershk.comPhone: +852 9461 3676

The Scent Of A Man - Promo

