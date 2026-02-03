orbis aquarum - An Anthem for Water: World Premiere of 'Water Music' in Augsburg in May 2026

Augsburg Philharmonic at the river Lech

Composer Wolf Kerscheks “orbis aquarium” (“water cycle”) will be premiered by the Augsburg Philharmonic to highlight the importance and fragility of water.

The musical exploration of water is particularly appealing to me, as a multifaceted element and also a metaphor for many other areas of life, such as social, physical, or religious spheres.” — Wolf Kerschek

AUGSBURG, BAVARIA, GERMANY, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The composition will be premiered on May 4 and 5, 2026. With instrumental soloists, choir, and orchestra, it is a large scale work that dynamically highlights the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the “water city” of Augsburg as well as the current global significance of water as a precious element. The composition is to be promoted internationally as an “ anthem for water ”.Wolf Kerschek is internationally renowned for his stylistic openness and musical diversity. He incorporates non-European influences as well as elements of jazz in his music, so that the diversity of a global world is organically reflected in his works.Since 2019, Augsburg's water management system is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The premiere is being produced in cooperation with the city of Augsburg. The Augsburg Philharmonic has been a World Heritage Ambassador for the »water city« of Augsburg since 2024.“orbis aquarium” will be used extensively in education and community music projects for children and youth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.