Health on Human Papilloma Virus vaccination campaign to protect girls from cervical cancer

The Department of Health will this week (Monday, 02 February) kick-off the 2026 Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Vaccination drive to protect girls aged 9 years and older from developing cervical cancer later in life. South Africa continues to record a high number of cases of cervical cancer and related deaths annually, despite the availability of lifesaving vaccine available in public health facilities and the private health sector.

Over 5700 cases of cervical cancer are reported each year in the country, while more than 3000 women die from cervical cancer-related complications. This means, unvaccinated girls and women living with HIV are at a higher risk of serious health complications if develop cervical cancer later in life, compared to the general population.

The introduction of the Human Papillomavirus Vaccination Programme in 2014 has benefitted more than 3,6 million girls mostly in public schools, with over 7,2 million doses administered. The programme has now been expanded to reach all girls in both public and private schools, including special independent schools to ensure no one is left behind. This annual campaign will target mostly girls in Grade 5 aged 9 years and older to protect them from cervical cancer, which remains the second most common cancer among women in South Africa, after breast cancer.

The success of the campaign to protect girls from this preventable, yet deadly disease hinges on stronger collaboration among all stakeholders, particularly parents and caregivers, who are required to complete the vaccination consent forms issued by schools to eligible girl learners.

The Department appeals to parents, caregivers and legal guardians to prioritise the health and future of their children by signing the consent forms issued by the schools to enable them receive this life-saving and free vaccination. Trained teams of healthcare workers including nurses will be visiting schools across to carry out the HPV vaccination campaign as part of Integrated School Health Programme.

This school-based HPV vaccination campaign is implemented in partnership with the Department of Basic Education and other stakeholders including the World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

The HPV vaccine is safe and most effective when provided from age nine or before girls become sexually active. In South Africa, the HPV vaccination was approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority in 2008 for its efficacy and safety. Millions of girls in South Africa have received the HPV vaccine without any serious side effects.

Enquiries:

Departmental Spokesperson

Mr Foster Mohale

Cell: 0724323792

E-mail: Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Health Ministry Spokesperson

Mr Sello Lediga

Cell: 0823539859

E-mail: Sello.Lediga@health.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA