Health on monitoring Nipah virus outbreak

The Department of Health is currently inundated with media and public enquiries about the outbreak of Nipah virus, also known as NiV, which was detected in India with two positive cases confirmed.

There is no immediate risk to South Africa and there is no need for public to panic. The Department is working closely with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) which is closely monitoring the situation as the outbreak evolves, and will keep the public informed of any new developments.

The scientists have advised that, at this stage there is a very low risk outside the affected countries and there is no need for screening at ports of entry. Meanwhile, the NICD will be offering training to the Civil Aviation Authority as part of efforts to assist in communicating the message through the airlines and airport staff.

Nipah virus is a zoonotic virus, usually transmitted from animals like bats to humans, but can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly between people. The virus is currently not categorised under notifiable medical conditions, but will be categorised as a respiratory disease of unknown origin which is notifiable. Laboratory testing is available at the NICD and key resources have been updated to include current outbreak specifics.

Transmission of this deadly virus to humans can occur from direct contact with infected animals like bats, farming animals such as pigs or horses, and by consuming fruits or fruit products, such as raw date palm juice, contaminated by infected fruit bats. Some of the symptoms of Nipah virus include fever, and headache, difficulty breathing or cough.

According to the World Health Organization, there is currently no treatment or vaccine available for this virus, however several candidate products are under development. Early intensive supportive care can improve survival. This means non-pharmaceutical interventions such as hygiene practices, remain one of the most effective prevention methods to reduce the spread of the virus.

People can reduce the risk of animal-to-human transmission by wearing gloves and other protective clothing while handling sick animals such as pigs or horses, and during slaughtering and culling procedures.

For more information and health regular updates, please go to https://www.nicd.ac.za and www.health.gov.za

For and media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Foster Mohale Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 072 432 3792

E-mail: Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Mr Sello Lediga

Health Ministry Spokesperson

Cell: 082 353 9859

E-mail: Sello.Lediga@health.gov.za

#GovAUdpates