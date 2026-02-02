Defence deploys SAS Amatola to India for 2026 International Fleet Review and Exercise MILAN

The South African Navy (SAN) has commenced a strategically significant deployment of SAS AMATOLA, as the frigate sails for India to represent South Africa at the 2026 International Fleet Review and Exercise MILAN, hosted by the Indian Navy.

This deployment marks an important milestone for South Africa’s maritime posture, reaffirming the SAN’s role as an active contributor to multilateral naval cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region. It also reflects a measured return to long-range deployments, undertaken with careful planning, disciplined prioritisation and professional resolve.

SAS AMATOLA’s voyage to India is significant on multiple levels. The deployment includes participation in the Indian Navy’s International Fleet Review (IFR) and Exercise MILAN, a large multilateral naval exercise emphasising interoperability, maritime security operations, and strategic dialogue among participating nations. These events convene naval forces from multiple participating countries, focusing on shared responsibilities for safety, stability, and cooperation across the Indian Ocean Region.

The Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs and an International Maritime Seminar will accompany these activities, offering platforms to address challenges such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), information sharing, and coordinated responses to non-traditional security threats.

Addressing the ship’s company during the SAS AMATOLA send-off ceremony at Naval Base Durban, Vice Admiral Monde Lobese, Chief of the South African Navy, underscored the gravity and responsibility of the mission.

He reminded the crew that once at sea, they carry more than operational duties:

“Once you slip and sail, then you are charged with the responsibility of representing our nation, the South African National Defence Force, and the South African Navy, at sea, in ports of call, and during interactions with the navies of other countries.”

The Chief of the Navy emphasised that the deployment was not symbolic but firmly aligned with South Africa’s national interests, maritime diplomacy obligations, and international partnerships.

“Always remember that you will be performing this service and duty in support of national interests, and such responsibility requires high levels of dignity, pride, and honour.”

Public discourse over recent years has reflected deep concerns about the SAN’s operational capacity, funding constraints, and maintenance backlogs that have limited a sustained overseas presence. Budgetary challenges have contributed to reduced sea hours and delayed refits across the fleet, a situation that shaped a prolonged period with limited long-range deployments.

In this context, SAS AMATOLA’s deployment represents a tangible demonstration of resilience and strategic prioritisation. It signifies the SAN’s ability to prepare and mobilise its premiere surface combatant for extended operations even amid constrained resources. This mission serves as a validation of the Navy’s steadfast professionalism and its ongoing efforts to enhance readiness and contribute meaningfully to shared regional security objectives.

The Chief of the Navy directly addressed the historical significance of this moment:

“We all know that it has been quite a while since we have had the privilege of sending a ship on such a voyage. This moment is not only important in the history of our Navy but indeed of our country.”

Exercise MILAN has evolved into one of the world’s largest multilateral naval engagements, bringing together dozens of navies to strengthen interoperability, trust-building, and cooperative maritime security. South Africa’s participation places the SAN within a community of professional naval forces, addressing shared challenges such as maritime safety, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and the protection of sea lines of communication.

For South Africa, participation also reinforces longstanding defence relations with India, built over decades through bilateral engagements and trilateral initiatives.

The Chief of the Navy noted that the deployment honours a diplomatic commitment he made during his official visit to India in 2024:

“This trip is a practical demonstration of the promise I made to the Indian Chief of Naval Staff—that the South African Navy would send a vessel to participate in their International Fleet Review. Today, SAS AMATOLA sails as our chosen flagship.”

Beyond tactical and ceremonial engagements, the deployment places SAN sailors in the role of maritime diplomats. The Chief of the Navy stressed that professionalism, discipline and conduct ashore are as important as performance at sea.

“Through your behaviour, your engagements and your conduct, you must present our country and the Navy not just in a positive light but in the best possible light.”

This emphasis reflects South Africa’s broader approach to defence diplomacy: measured, principled and rooted in respect for international norms and cultural sensitivity.

The voyage of SAS AMATOLA does not claim to resolve the structural challenges facing the SAN. Rather, it signals continuity of purpose, institutional resilience and a clear intent to remain engaged with the global maritime community.

For the sailors on board, it is a defining professional experience. For the nation, it is a reminder that South Africa remains a maritime state with enduring interests at sea.

As the Chief of the Navy concluded:

“Go and raise the flag of our country higher and higher. May fair winds accompany you and may you return safely with stories that enrich not only your lives but also those of the Navy and the nation.”

Enquiries:

Captain (SA Navy) Theo Mabina

Senior Staff Officer Naval Public Relations

E-mail: theomabina@sanavy.co.za

#GovZAUpdates