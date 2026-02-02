Premier Alan Winde on Western Cape Integrated Energy and Water Council meeting

Premier Alan Winde chaired a meeting of the Western Cape Government’s Integrated Energy and Water Council on Friday, 30 January 2026.

Opening the meeting, the Premier urged provincial Cabinet members, mayors, municipal managers, and other stakeholders who sit on the council to maintain momentum in making the Western Cape energy and water systems resilient.

Topping the agenda was the water security challenges being experienced at multiple municipalities in the province.

Update on interventions to address water security challenges

On 22 January 2026, the Western Cape Government Cabinet formally requested a provincial disaster declaration from the National Disaster Management Center (NDMC).

The request is a preventative and risk management measure aimed at strengthening governance and coordination measures.

The council was informed that the NDMC will likely accede to the request.

This will free up emergency funding to bolster the provincial government’s overall disaster response.

Update on implementation of Western Cape Water Resilience Strategy

The Western Cape Water Resilience Strategy was launched in October 2025 and is being steadily implemented. The Premier noted, “This is both an immediate and long-term plan. Rapid population growth, climate change, and rising demand mean that every drop of water matters. Ongoing periods of below-average rainfall across multiple catchment areas have underscored the need for our strategy to take a holistic approach to securing our water resources.”

This plan aims to strengthen water security through a range of targeted programmes, including:

Water Conservation and Demand Management

Water Augmentation

Infrastructure Development

Governance

Many municipalities in the province have been hard at work ensuring their water infrastructure is well-maintained. An estimated R844 million is being spent over the next 2 years to upgrade and maintain this infrastructure.

The Western Cape Government is investing more than R2 billion into bulk water infrastructure projects over the medium term, to ensure water resilience for decades to come.

“Where municipalities require assistance, we must step in,” the Premier emphasised.

The provincial government will continue to work closely with national and local partners to monitor water resources and implement long-term strategies that strengthen climate resilience. Residents are encouraged to stay informed about local water restrictions and to comply with all water-conservation guidelines.

The Western Cape Government is calling on all residents, businesses, and farmers to intensify water-saving efforts. “Ultimately, we must use water responsibly year-round, not only during times of crisis,” Premier Winde concluded.

