Sport, Arts and Culture extends open call for Mzansi Golden Economy funding closing date

After considering all the sector's concerns, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has decided to extend the deadline for the 2026/27 MGE open call.

Applications for funding will now close on Sunday, 01 February at 16:00. Applicants are advised not to wait until the last hour of the deadline to submit their applications, as this may cause the system to become overloaded and lead to difficulties.

Enquiries:

Cell: 080 072 4278
E-mail: mge@dsac.gov.za.
Ms Zimasa Velaphi:
Cell: 072 172 8925
E-mail: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

