Sport, Arts and Culture on South Africa’s position with 2026 TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations

As the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, I wish to provide clarity following remarks made by the Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture at the Hollywoodbets Super League Awards regarding the 2026 TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

South Africa has expressed its willingness to support the Confederation of African Football (CAF) if required, should alternative hosting arrangements for the 2026 WAFCON become necessary. These engagements form part of ongoing discussions initiated by CAF as it considers various contingencies in line with the confederation’s responsible stewardship of the continental game.

At this stage, no formal decision has been taken to relocate the tournament, and Morocco remains the officially designated host of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. CAF has not yet triggered any alternative hosting process.

Any potential hosting of the tournament by South Africa would be subject to established government and football governance processes, in partnership with the South African Football Association (SAFA) and other stakeholders, including:

Formal confirmation from CAF that alternative hosting arrangements are required;

Approval through the relevant Cabinet processes;

Confirmation of host cities, stadium availability, accommodation and transport capacity; and

The conclusion of the necessary government guarantees and operational agreements.

The remarks made by the Deputy Minister reflect government’s longstanding engagement on supporting African football and South Africa’s confidence in its proven ability to host major international sporting events. They do not constitute a formal confirmation or assumption of hosting responsibilities.

The Department, with SAFA and stakeholders, will continue to engage with CAF in a structured and responsible manner. Any further announcements will be made only once all required processes have been concluded and formal decisions taken.

The Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture will continue to pursue a long-term strategy of hosting major sporting events to boost sport, tourism, economic growth and the image of the country on the world stage.

Gayton McKenzie

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

Enquiries:

Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

Ms. Stacey-Lee Khojane

Cell: 077 608 7579

E-mail: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za

Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Ms Zimasa Velaphi

Cell: 072 172 8925

E-mail: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

