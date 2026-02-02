Lazarus Alliance Empowers Businesses with CMMC Audit Certification Services, by Cybersecurity & Regulatory Adherence

Lazarus Alliance Proactive Cyber Security services CMMC Certification, Level 1 & Level 2 Assessments – Lazarus Alliance is an accredited C3PAO. We want to be your partner and CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) compliance audit assessor of choice!

Lazarus Alliance Accelerates CMMC Certification for DoD Contractors with Expert C3PAO-Led Audits, Gap Remediation, and Continuous Compliance Excellence

Our concierge-level approach combines expert-led audits, innovative tools like Continuum GRC®, and a proven track record of success to turn compliance into a strategic advantage.” — Michael Peters, CEO at Lazarus Alliance

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lazarus Alliance, a leading veteran-owned provider of proactive cybersecurityservices and an accredited Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) by the Cyber AB (C3PAO-10251-Lazarus-Alliance), today announced the expansion and enhancement of its comprehensive CMMC audit and certification services. Designed to guide Defense Industrial Base (DIB) contractors through the mandatory CMMC compliance requirements, Lazarus Alliance delivers fast, reliable third-party assessments, gap analyses, readiness support, and ongoing continuous monitoring to help organizations achieve and maintain certification with confidence.As the Department of Defense (DoD) continues the phased rollout of CMMC, making compliance essential for contractors handling Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), Lazarus Alliance stands as a trusted partner for primes and subcontractors alike. The firm's authorized C3PAO status enables full Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3 certifications, including rigorous third-party Level 2 assessments aligned with NIST SP 800-171 and SP 800-172 controls."Lazarus Alliance has supported organizations in achieving compliance excellence for over 26 years, and our role as an accredited C3PAO positions us uniquely to help DoD contractors navigate the complexities of CMMC without delays or disruptions," said Michael Peters, Founder and CEO of Lazarus Alliance. "Our concierge-level approach combines expert-led audits, innovative tools like Continuum GRC, and a proven track record of success to turn compliance into a strategic advantage, strengthening cybersecurity postures while enabling businesses to win and retain vital DoD contracts."Key features of Lazarus Alliance's CMMC services include:* End-to-End CMMC Journey Support: From initial level determination and gap assessments to full certification audits, Plans of Action and Milestones (POA&Ms) management, and SPRS score submissions.* Accelerated and Stress-Free Assessments: Efficient processes that minimize business interruption while ensuring thorough, defensible results.* Tailored Readiness and Remediation: Customized policy development, control implementation, documentation, and training to address specific organizational risks and CUI lifecycle management.* Ongoing Compliance Maintenance: Continuous monitoring (ConMon), annual affirmations, and triennial reassessments to sustain certification long-term.* Broad Expertise Across Frameworks: Seamless integration with related standards such as NIST 800-171, FedRAMP, SOC 2, ISO 27001, and more.With the CMMC final rule in effect and Phase 2 requirements expanding in 2026, organizations face increasing pressure to demonstrate mature cybersecurity practices. Lazarus Alliance's veteran-led team, innovative automation tools, and 100% success rate in achieving unconditional certifications empower clients, from startups to established contractors, to scale compliance efficiently and focus on mission-critical operations.For more information about Lazarus Alliance's CMMC audit services, readiness assessments, or to schedule a consultation, visit lazarusalliance.com/services/audit-compliance/cmmc or contact the team at +1 (888) 896-7580.About Lazarus AllianceFounded in 2000, Lazarus Alliance is a veteran-owned small business (VOSB) and global leader in proactive cybersecurity, IT audit, risk management, governance, and compliance solutions. Accredited as a CMMC C3PAO and FedRAMP 3PAO, the firm helps organizations in all industries achieve and maintain regulatory adherence through expert assessments, innovative platforms like the IT Audit Machineand Continuum GRC, and uncompromising integrity. For more details, visit www.lazarusalliance.com

