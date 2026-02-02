Cell Therapy Manufacturing Automation Market by Application, Industry, Region, and Segment Forecast through 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The field of cell therapy manufacturing automation is experiencing rapid expansion as advances in medical technology and automation converge. This sector is becoming increasingly vital for producing reliable and scalable cell-based therapies, which are gaining prominence in personalized medicine. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and major factors influencing this dynamic industry.

Current and Projected Market Size of the Cell Therapy Manufacturing Automation Market

The cell therapy manufacturing automation market has witnessed significant growth recently. From a value of $1.81 billion in 2025, it is set to increase to $2.08 billion in 2026, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. This expansion during the historical period is largely driven by a surge in demand for cell processing, the need for scalable manufacturing solutions, rising use of automated bioreactors, expansion of GMP-compliant workflows, and a stronger focus on maintaining production consistency.

Looking ahead, the market’s rapid growth is expected to continue, reaching $3.58 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.5%. Factors fueling this forecasted rise include higher volumes of personalized therapies, increased investments in automation platforms, growing requirements for contamination-free processes, scaling up of commercial production, and stringent regulatory quality standards. Key trends shaping the market involve advancements in closed-system technologies, innovations driven by automation, integrated workflow development, real-time analytic capabilities, and cutting-edge robotics research and development.

Understanding Cell Therapy Manufacturing Automation and Its Components

Cell therapy manufacturing automation encompasses the use of automated systems, including robotics and software-driven platforms, for various stages such as cell isolation, expansion, processing, and quality control. These technologies aim to enhance scalability, improve consistency, and maintain sterility throughout cell therapy production. The market includes automated closed-system bioreactors, robotic cell handling units, automated cryopreservation devices, integrated quality monitoring tools, and software solutions designed for workflow management, electronic batch record keeping, and compliance with GMP regulations.

Key Factors Propelling Growth in the Cell Therapy Manufacturing Automation Market

One of the primary drivers of growth in this market is the rising demand for gene therapies. Gene therapy involves altering or replacing faulty genes to treat or prevent diseases and has gained momentum due to breakthroughs in genetic sequencing and diagnostics that allow precise targeting of disease-causing genes. Automation in cell therapy manufacturing plays a crucial role by streamlining and standardizing complex processes, thereby ensuring consistent quality and scalability in producing gene-modified cells.

For example, in December 2024, the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) reported that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved six gene therapy products in 2023, up from five in 2022. This trend highlights the increasing demand for gene therapies, which in turn promotes growth in the cell therapy manufacturing automation market by supporting more efficient and error-reduced therapeutic production.

Regional Growth Outlook in the Cell Therapy Manufacturing Automation Industry

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the cell therapy manufacturing automation market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to outpace other regions in growth during the upcoming years. The market analysis covers key geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of regional developments and opportunities within the industry.

