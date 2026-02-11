Electro Scan (UK) Ltd. Secures 5km Sewer Condition Assessment Contract with RAKWA in Partnership with Applus Velosi

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. Electro Scan's AI and machine-intelligent technology provides unambiguous & unbiased pipe wall condition assessments, finding defects missed by acoustic data loggers and CCTV cameras. Electro Scan's ES-400 at work for a Middle East client that no longer uses CCTV images to prioritize repairs and rehabilitation decisions. FELL-based Inspection Finds & Measures Infiltration Missed By CCTV.

UK Team from Electro Scan (UK) Ltd. will be deploying to the UAE in the next few weeks

Electro Scan appreciates the continued relationship with RAKWA & Applus Velosi. These projects show that our FELL technology gets client results to make effective rehabilitation decisions.” — Brad Weston (Managing Director UK)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electro Scan (UK) Ltd. has been awarded a 5-kilometre sewer condition assessment contract with the Ras Al Khaimah Water Authority (RAKWA), to be delivered in partnership with global testing, inspection and certification specialist Applus Velosi The project will deploy Electro Scan's advanced Focused Electric Leak Location (FELL) detection technology to provide high-resolution quantitative data on leakage and structural condition of RAKWA's gravity sewer network.RAKWA has led the Gulf in sewer condition assessment, overcoming the shortcomings of traditional Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera inspection techniques, especially to combat tidal infiltration and ensure that repairs & rehabilitation are delivered watertight.This marks the third time Electro Scan and Applus Velosi have partnered together on work for RAKWA, underlining the strength of their ongoing collaborative relationship and continued confidence in their combined delivery capability."We are thrilled to partner with Applus+ for a third time on another important project in the UAE," said Brad Weston, Managing Director of Electro Scan (UK) Ltd. "These projects show that our FELL technology gets client results to make effective rehabilitation decisions."The survey will help RAKWA prioritise rehabilitation and support operational decision-making by pinpointing active defects and infiltration pathways — information essential for effective network performance management and capital planning.Broader RAKWA Infrastructure DevelopmentsThe announcement comes against the backdrop of recent developments in wastewater infrastructure in Ras Al Khaimah, where the Government, represented by the Public Services Department, signed a long-term sewage treatment agreement with a consortium of TAQA Water Solutions, Etihad Water and Electricity and Saur International to develop the emirate's largest wastewater treatment facility.The plant, with a treatment capacity of 60,000 cubic metres per day and expected to serve up to 300,000 people upon completion, will be delivered as a public-private partnership (PPP) — the first of its kind in Ras Al Khaimah — and represents a major step-change in the region's approach to wastewater infrastructure delivery.Officials have framed the wastewater PPP deal as a historic milestone for the emirate, supporting sustainable urban growth, strengthening operational resilience and setting a precedent for future private-sector engagement.Partnership and ImpactWorking alongside Applus Velosi, Electro Scan (UK) Ltd. will execute a comprehensive condition assessment programme aligned with international best practice, bringing together its ground-breaking inspection technology and Applus Velosi's regional delivery experience.The continued collaboration reflects both parties' commitment to advancing sewer network condition assessment at a time when utilities are increasingly turning to objective, measurable data to drive investment decisions and improve service delivery outcomes.Electro Scan UK Ltd said this contract illustrates the global shift toward adopting advanced, data-driven condition assessment technologies, particularly in regions undertaking significant wastewater system modernisation.About Electro Scan (UK) Ltd.Electro Scan (UK) Ltd. is a leading provider of advanced pipeline assessment technologies designed to help water utilities accurately measure sewer and water pipe condition. Using its patented FELL technology, Electro Scan delivers fast, precise, and machine-generated data that eliminates subjectivity and provides reliable insights for asset management, rehabilitation planning, and regulatory compliance. The company serves utilities internationally and is recognised as a global innovator in smart wastewater and water-network assessment. Electro Scan (UK) Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of U.S. based Electro Scan Inc.

