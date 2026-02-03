Decoy Flares Market to Reach USD 2.92 Billion by 2034 at 15.3% CAGR (2026–2034)

The global decoy flares market will grow from USD 935.4 million in 2026 to USD 2,920.7 million by 2034, driven by defense modernization and missile threats.

The global decoy flares market was valued at USD 809.2 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 935.4 million in 2026 to USD 2,920.7 million by 2034, registering a strong CAGR of 15.3% during 2026–2034.

Market Overview:-This growth is primarily driven by rising global defense expenditure, increasing procurement of advanced combat aircraft and naval platforms, and the growing threat posed by infrared-guided missiles and man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS).Decoy flares are expendable infrared countermeasures designed to protect military aircraft and naval vessels from heat-seeking missiles. When a missile threat is detected, flares are deployed to generate intense infrared signatures that divert the missile away from the protected platform. Modern decoy flares are increasingly integrated into comprehensive defensive aids suites, working alongside missile warning systems, electronic countermeasures, and towed decoys to create layered survivability solutions.The market is benefiting from the modernization of military fleets worldwide, with air forces and navies upgrading both new and legacy platforms with advanced self-protection systems. Additionally, the shift toward more sophisticated missile seekers has accelerated demand for spectral, multi-spectral, and kinematic flares that can defeat advanced counter-countermeasure (CCM) technologies.Speak To Analyst:-Market Segmentation:-By TypeBy type, the market is segmented into pyrotechnic flares, pyrophoric flares, infrared decoy flares, spectral flares, and others. Pyrotechnic flares held the largest market share in 2025 due to their proven effectiveness, cost-efficiency, and ease of integration into existing aircraft fleets.These flares produce high-temperature burns that effectively attract early-generation infrared missile seekers, making them widely adopted during aircraft upgrades and fleet sustainment programs. Spectral flares represent the fastest-growing segment, as they are designed to counter advanced imaging infrared seekers by producing tailored spectral signatures that better mimic aircraft engine plumes.By PlatformBased on platform, the market is divided into aircraft and naval. The aircraft segment accounted for the largest share in 2025, supported by rising deliveries of fifth-generation fighters, rotary-wing platforms, and transport aircraft. Modern combat aircraft are increasingly equipped with integrated countermeasure dispensing systems, driving consistent demand for compatible decoy flares.By Storage ConfigurationBy storage configuration, the market includes cartridge type flares, modular magazines, and others. Cartridge type flares dominated the market in 2025 due to their standardized dimensions, which allow compatibility with both legacy and modern countermeasure dispensers.By TechnologyBased on technology, the market is segmented into conventional IR flares, spectral/multi-spectral flares, kinematic flares, and others. Conventional IR flares accounted for the largest share in 2025, driven by their low unit costs and suitability for countering basic infrared-guided missile threats.Spectral and multi-spectral flares are expected to register the highest growth rate, reflecting the increasing adoption of advanced missile seekers that require more sophisticated countermeasure technologies.By End UserBy end user, the market is segmented into army, air force, and navy. The air force segment dominated the market in 2025, supported by the high vulnerability of combat aircraft to infrared-guided missiles during low-altitude and contested-airspace missions.The navy segment is expected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period, driven by rising investments in naval fleet protection and increasing deployment of integrated soft-kill countermeasure systems.Key Players:-Major companies operating in the global decoy flares market include:Rheinmetall AG (Germany)Chemring Group Plc (U.K.)Armtec Defense Technologies (U.S.)BAE Systems Plc (U.K.)Saab AB (Sweden)LACROIX Defense (France)Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy)MBDA (France)Owen International (Australia)Report Coverage:-The report provides a detailed analysis of the global decoy flares market by type, platform, storage configuration, technology, end user, and region. It covers historical data from 2021–2024, with 2025 as the base year and forecasts extending through 2034. The study includes market size trends, growth drivers, restraints, emerging opportunities, competitive landscape analysis, and company profiles. It also examines defense modernization programs, regulatory frameworks, and evolving missile threat environments that directly impact market dynamics.Drivers and Restraints:-Market DriversThe primary driver of market growth is the rise in global defense expenditure, which supports procurement of advanced aircraft, helicopters, and naval vessels equipped with modern self-protection systems. Increasing geopolitical tensions and evolving missile threats are pushing governments to invest in survivability enhancements.Market RestraintsA major restraint is the presence of stringent export controls and regulatory requirements, as decoy flares are classified as sensitive military equipment in many countries. Regional Insights:-North AmericaNorth America dominated the global decoy flares market in 2025, supported by large combat aircraft fleets, sustained defense budgets, and continuous upgrades to self-protection systems. The U.S. represents the largest market in the region, driven by modernization of both legacy and next-generation platforms.EuropeEurope represents a significant share of the market, supported by rising defense spending, NATO modernization programs, and fleet upgrades across countries such as the U.K., Germany, and France. Increased focus on integrated aircraft survivability equipment is driving steady demand.Asia PacificAsia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Rising military expenditure in China, India, Japan, and South Korea, along with expanding air and naval capabilities, is driving strong demand for decoy flares and related countermeasure systems.Key Industry Developments:-Recent developments in the decoy flares market highlight increasing procurement and modernization activity. Defense ministries and armed forces are awarding multi-year contracts for advanced infrared and spectral flares to equip both new and existing platforms.

