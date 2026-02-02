DomainsByOwner.com Offers Domain Owners and Buyers a Fee-Free Alternative to Traditional Marketplaces

sell domains no fees no commissions-100 sell domains no fees no commissions-1-100

A direct domain marketplace designed to eliminate commissions, increase transparency, and give buyers and sellers full control over transactions.

DomainsByOwner.com was created to remove marketplace fees and give buyers and sellers a direct, transparent way to transact domain names.” — DomainsByOwner.com Platform Team

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DomainsByOwner.com today announced its continued expansion as a fee-free domain marketplace that enables direct transactions between domain owners and buyers without the commission costs typically associated with traditional platforms. As domain names remain a critical component of digital identity, branding, and online commerce, the marketplace aims to address growing dissatisfaction with commission-driven models by offering a transparent and cost-efficient alternative.In the broader aftermarket, sellers are often required to pay percentage-based commissions, listing fees, or bundled service charges that reduce the final sale price. Buyers, in turn, may face inflated prices that reflect those embedded fees. DomainsByOwner.com was developed to remove these structural inefficiencies by allowing participants to interact directly, set their terms, and complete transactions without marketplace-imposed commissions.The value of domain names has increased alongside the growth of digital-first businesses, global e-commerce, and online brand competition. For startups, entrepreneurs, and established companies alike, a domain name is often the first point of contact with customers. Despite this importance, the process of buying and selling domains has remained essentially unchanged, relying on intermediaries that control pricing dynamics and communication. DomainsByOwner.com offers an alternative approach aligned with modern expectations of the digital marketplace.At the core of the platform is a direct connection model. Domain owners list their domains and communicate directly with interested buyers, without brokers or mandatory intermediaries. This structure enables open negotiation, clearer expectations, and faster transaction timelines. Sellers retain complete control over pricing and decision-making, while buyers benefit from direct access to domain owners and transparent discussions.One of the primary advantages of DomainsByOwner.com is its fee-free structure. Sellers are not charged commission fees on completed transactions, allowing them to retain 100% of the agreed-upon sale price. This approach is particularly beneficial for premium domains and portfolio sales, where commission fees can represent a significant financial deduction. By removing these costs, the platform enables more competitive pricing and improved value for both parties.DomainsByOwner.com is accessible to a global audience and supports a wide range of domain extensions. The marketplace serves individual domain owners, businesses monetizing unused or rebranded domains, startups seeking naming opportunities, and investors managing domain portfolios. The absence of listing fees and commissions lowers entry barriers, encouraging broader participation across regions and industries.The platform also emphasizes clarity in listing and transparency of information. Sellers are encouraged to provide detailed descriptions outlining potential use cases, industry relevance, and branding opportunities associated with their domains. In a direct-sale environment, high-quality listings play a critical role in buyer decision-making, reducing uncertainty and supporting informed negotiations.While DomainsByOwner.com does not provide an internal escrow service, the platform strongly recommends using reputable third-party online escrow services to facilitate secure transactions. Independent escrow services are widely used in the domain industry to protect buyers and sellers by holding funds until domain transfers are completed in accordance with agreed terms. This recommendation allows participants to maintain transaction security while preserving flexibility and avoiding mandatory platform-controlled escrow solutions.The decision to rely on third-party escrow providers reflects a modular marketplace philosophy. Rather than bundling escrow, negotiation, and payment into a single system, DomainsByOwner.com allows users to choose service providers that best match their transaction size, preferences, and risk considerations. This approach is in line with the growing emphasis on interoperability and user choice in digital marketplaces and software platforms.From a marketing standpoint, DomainsByOwner.com stands to gain from various emerging trends that are transforming the digital asset ecosystem. One such trend is the shift toward direct-to-owner platforms that reduce dependency on intermediaries. Sellers are increasingly seeking environments where they control pricing and communication, while buyers value transparency and direct engagement. The platform’s fee-free structure directly addresses these preferences.Another trend influencing adoption is cost sensitivity among startups, independent creators, and bootstrapped businesses. As founders and small teams seek to manage expenses carefully, marketplaces that eliminate transaction-based fees become more attractive. DomainsByOwner.com enables sellers to recover value from digital assets without sacrificing a portion of proceeds, allowing capital to be reinvested into growth initiatives.Search-driven discovery and content-based education also play an increasingly important role in how buyers and sellers evaluate marketplaces. DomainsByOwner.com supports these behaviors by promoting clear value propositions and encouraging informative listings, positioning the platform as both a transaction venue and a discovery resource for domain opportunities.Community engagement within domain investor networks, startup ecosystems, and digital branding forums represents another growth opportunity. The platform’s straightforward message—no commissions, direct negotiation, and complete seller control—resonates across communities that value transparency and efficiency.We expect a strong demand for domain names as digital branding and online presence continue to expand across industries. Marketplaces that reduce friction, improve cost transparency, and empower participants are likely to play an increasingly important role in the domain ecosystem. DomainsByOwner.com aims to serve this evolving market by offering a fee-free alternative to traditional domain marketplaces.DomainsByOwner.com invites domain owners and buyers to explore a marketplace built around independence, clarity, and fairness. By removing fees and enabling direct engagement, the platform offers a practical option for participants seeking greater control and transparency in domain transactions.Additional information about the platform and fee-free domain sales is available at https://www.domainsbyowner.com About DomainsByOwner.comDomainsByOwner.com is an online marketplace that connects domain owners and buyers directly. The platform offers fee-free domain listings, no commission charges, and global visibility, allowing participants to negotiate and complete transactions independently. While escrow services are not provided directly, DomainsByOwner.com recommends using trusted third-party online escrow companies to support secure, transparent domain transfers.For more information, visit https://www.domainsbyowner.com

