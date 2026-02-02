Aqualia and FiturNext Conclude FITUR 2026 With Powerful Message: Water Resilience is the New Tourism Infrastructure

Aqualia at FITUR 2026 Matias Loarces, Aqualia Zone Director. Moderator at FITUR 2026 Madrid, Spain MDS Aqualia

Aqualia concluded its participation in FITUR 2026 by placing water management at the heart of tourism resilience and community competitiveness.

The same principles that make tourist destinations in Spain more resilient technology, efficiency and preventive planning are benefiting communities here in Texas” — David Díez, CEO MDS Aqualia USA

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aqualia and FiturNext Conclude FITUR 2026 With Powerful Message: Water Resilience is the New Tourism InfrastructureMDS Aqualia Bridges the Global Conversation to Texas Amid Droughts, Population Surges, and Infrastructure ChallengesAqualia concluded its participation in FITUR 2026, the world-renowned International Tourism Fair in Madrid, by placing water management at the heart of tourism resilience and community competitiveness. With the support of FiturNext, this year’s platform emphasized how digitalization, sustainability, and public-private collaboration are reshaping cities across Europe—and how these same strategies are now being implemented by MDS Aqualia in high-growth U.S. states like Texas.“Water is no longer invisible—it’s now infrastructure,” said Lucas Díaz, Aqualia’s Director in Spain. “Without it, tourism can’t thrive, cities can’t grow, and residents lose trust.”Smart Cities Start With Smart WaterAt the core of FITUR 2026’s discussions was the digital transformation of water services. Mayors of Santander and Badajoz presented real-time monitoring systems, leak detection programs, and sensor-driven optimization that are now saving millions of gallons and euros.Santander: Mayor Gema Igual unveiled how real-time water data and geolocated sensors have drastically reduced infrastructure repair times, prepping the city for sustainable growth over the next 25 years.Badajoz: Mayor Ignacio Gragera reported a 35% reduction in water loss and an 80% network performance rate, citing technology as key to long-term civic trust.Spain’s Lessons Echo in TexasAs Spain recorded over 90 million tourists in 2025, infrastructure performance became a metric of destination quality. But the message transcends Europe.In Texas, MDS Aqualia, Aqualia’s U.S. affiliate, operates municipal water and wastewater systems across cities experiencing drought, freeze events, and population booms. According to David Díez, CEO of MDS Aqualia, “The same digitalization tools that are making European destinations more resilient are being used today in Texas cities to ensure public safety, economic development, and everyday quality of life.”A Pressing U.S. Reality: Why Water Management Matters NowAs policymakers and residents across the United States seek proactive solutions, the timing of this message is critical. MDS Aqualia brings FITUR’s global insight into local relevance for American municipalities facing:Aging and overburdened infrastructureSevere weather disruptions (droughts, freezes, floods)Exponential growth pressureWater loss and service inconsistency“Water resilience isn’t just a climate issue or tourism matter—it’s a public health, business continuity, and homeownership issue,” Díez emphasized.About MDS AqualiaMDS Aqualia operates and maintains water and wastewater systems in Texas, focused on digital optimization, operational efficiency, and climate adaptation. As part of the global Aqualia Group, the company partners with U.S. municipalities to safeguard infrastructure, reduce water loss, and deliver uninterrupted service in a changing environment.MEDIA CONTACT:Andrea Gomez – +1 (832) 858-5850Erika Abboud – +1 (832) 216-0122📩 marketing.usa@aqualia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.