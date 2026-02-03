Admiralty Capital Group Appoints Sally Robinson as Chief Operating Officer and Partner

Sally Robinson

Admiralty Capital Group Expands Executive Leadership with Appointment of Sally Robinson as Chief Operating Officer and Partner

Sally's extensive experience in institutional banking, risk management and data-led innovation leaves her perfectly positioned to drive operational excellence across our portfolio.” — Ryan Holsheimer, CEO and Managing Partner

GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Admiralty Capital Group (ACG), a dynamic, innovative venture capital firm on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia, today announced the appointment of Sally Robinson as Chief Operating Officer and Partner. Sally will lead the development of rigorous, technology-driven operating frameworks that enhance ACG’s internal processes and provide the foundation to support the growth and expansion of ACG's portfolio companies."Sally's extensive experience in institutional banking, risk management and data-led innovation, combined with her proven track record in building scalable commercial models, leaves her perfectly positioned to drive operational excellence across our portfolio. I'm thrilled that Sally has agreed to join us at this exciting time for the business," said Ryan Holsheimer, CEO at ACG.Sally will be responsible for enhancing robust operational frameworks, ensuring the highest standards of risk, governance and operational discipline. She will help build technology-enabled systems that enable ACG to move quickly and confidently on its growth journey while maintaining exceptional management standards. Additionally, Sally will contribute to the firm's investment strategy through her expertise in institutional banking, risk, data management and emerging technologies and their application to scalable commercial models."Joining Admiralty Capital Group marks an exciting next chapter in my career, and I am thrilled to be working alongside such a seasoned, high-calibre team of professionals," said Sally Robinson. "As COO, my focus is on ensuring the firm is exceptionally well managed, with the highest standards of risk, governance, and operational discipline. I am deeply committed to using this platform to help build and scale outstanding businesses in South-East Queensland and beyond, aligning my professional experience with a long-held personal ambition to contribute to the state's innovation ecosystem."Biography:Sally brings over two decades of experience in institutional banking, risk and data-led innovation across Asia, the Middle East and Australia. She has held a number of diverse senior roles at ANZ Banking Group, including Head of Data and New Propositions and Global Head of Guarantees, where she led global product, risk and operations for trade and transaction banking. Sally specialises in data products, digital automation, international trade and the application of emerging technologies to scalable commercial models. She holds a BCom (Honours) from the University of Edinburgh and a Certificate in Applied Finance from Kaplan Professional, alongside specialist qualifications in sustainable finance (Cambridge Institute) and fintech commerce (MIT).About Admiralty Capital Group:Admiralty Capital Group is a South-East Queensland based Venture Capital Firm led by seasoned investor and finance industry veteran Ryan Holsheimer. Ryan and his team of co-founders share a passion for nurturing companies that produce disruptive technologies and groundbreaking ideas. The firm is committed to identifying high-potential startups across sectors, providing strategic guidance, and fuelling their growth through smart capital allocation – all this while delivering outstanding investment returns for investors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.