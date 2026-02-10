Canned Wines Market to Reach USD 17,764.62 Million by 2032 at 14.45% CAGR (2025–2032)

Global canned wines market valued at USD 6,104.81 million in 2024 is projected to reach USD 17,764.62 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.45%.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global canned wines market size was valued at USD 6,104.81 million in 2024. The market is projected to grow from USD 6,907.59 million in 2025 to USD 17,764.62 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.45% during the forecast period. North America dominated the canned wines market with a share of 53.29% in 2024.Canned wine represents an emerging segment within the global wine industry, offering a modern alternative to traditional bottled wine. Packaged in lightweight, portable, and recyclable aluminum cans, it meets growing consumer preferences for on-the-go, sustainable, and convenient beverage solutions. This format aligns with shifting consumer behavior toward eco-conscious consumption, urban lifestyles, and premium ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages.The market is highly competitive, with key players including E. & J. Gallo Winery, Union Wine Company, Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., Constellation Brands, Inc., and The Family Coppola. Companies compete through packaging innovation, branding, and portfolio expansion to capture consumer attention.Canned Wines Market Trends:Innovation in Low- and No-Alcohol Canned WinesRising health consciousness and the “mindful drinking” trend are driving innovation in low- and no-alcohol canned wines. Producers are launching fruit-infused spritzers and low-ABV wines to cater to millennials and Gen Z consumers seeking moderation without compromising taste.Get Free Sample PDF Here: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/canned-wines-market-114516 Market Drivers:Increasing Female and Millennial Preference for Wine Consumption to Drive Market GrowthThe canned wines market has witnessed strong adoption among female consumers and millennials, who favor portability, sustainability, and approachable branding. Urban living and informal social occasions further support the demand for canned alcoholic beverages.According to Pennsylvania State University, in 2023, 62% of U.S. consumers aged 18 and above consumed alcoholic beverages such as wine, beer, or spirits, highlighting a broad consumer base supporting market expansion.Market Restraints:Regulatory Restrictions and Premium Product Pricing to Impede Market GrowthThe market faces challenges due to strict alcohol regulations, import duties, and varying labeling laws across regions. Additionally, premium canned wines often carry higher per-serving prices than bottled wines, driven by packaging costs and small-batch production.According to the OECD, wine tax rates vary significantly across countries, with higher taxes imposed on sparkling wines in several markets, limiting penetration in price-sensitive regions.Market Opportunities:Rising Air Traffic to Unlock New Growth OpportunitiesCanned wines are increasingly adopted in airlines, hotels, stadiums, cruises, and event catering due to their portion control, portability, and reduced spillage risk.According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), global passenger traffic grew by 10.4% in 2024, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, supporting increased demand for onboard beverage offerings such as canned wine.Segmentation Analysis:By Product TypeThe market is segmented into sparkling, fortified, and others.Sparkling wines dominate the market, accounting for 66.45% revenue share in 2025 and growing at a CAGR of 14.42%, driven by celebratory appeal and on-the-go convenience.The fortified segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.11% during the forecast period.By Alcohol ContentThe market is segmented into low ABV (below 5%), medium ABV (5–10%), and high ABV (above 10%).The medium ABV segment leads with a 46.27% market share, reflecting consumer preference for balanced flavor and moderate consumption.The low ABV segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.93% during the forecast period.By Distribution ChannelThe market is segmented into hypermarkets & supermarkets, on-trade, and online.Hypermarkets & supermarkets dominated the market with a 72.62% share in 2024, valued at USD 4,433.25 million, supported by strong retail visibility and impulse buying.The online segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.01% during the forecast period.Speak with analysts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/canned-wines-market-114516 Canned Wines Market Regional Outlook:North America:North America dominated the global market with a valuation of USD 3,253.03 million in 2024, driven by high adoption in the U.S. and strong demand for sustainable RTD beverages.Europe:Europe is expected to reach USD 2,211.89 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.01%, supported by eco-conscious consumption and packaging innovation.Asia Pacific:Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and western lifestyle influence. China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.34% by 2032.South America:South America reached USD 189.71 million in 2024, supported by growing demand among younger consumers in Brazil and Argentina.Middle East & Africa:The Middle East & Africa market is expected to reach USD 47.51 million in 2025, driven by low-alcohol innovation and premium imports in GCC countries.Competitive Landscape:Key Industry Players:The market is moderately consolidated, with players focusing on sustainable packaging, product innovation, and strategic partnerships.List of Key Canned Wines Companies Profiled:E. & J. Gallo WineryUnion Wine CompanyTreasury Wine Estates Ltd.Constellation Brands, Inc.The Family CoppolaCanned Wine Co.Integrated Beverage GroupAnheuser-Busch InBevBarefoot CellarsSula VineyardsKey Industry Developments:October 2025: Eisberg launched the “Be Free” non-alcoholic canned wine range.September 2025: Archer Roose Wines partnered with Princess Cruises for fleetwide canned wine offerings.August 2025: Casillero del Diablo launched canned wines in the U.K. retail market.June 2024: ASDA launched its first canned wine range “Pica Pica.”February 2020: Sula Vineyards launched India’s first canned wine, “Dia Sparkler.”Report Coverage:The report provides in-depth analysis of the global canned wines market, covering market size, trends, dynamics, competitive landscape, investment activity, and key industry developments.

