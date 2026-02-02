LEAFIO AI Highlights Pragmatic Approach to Retail Transformation as Shortlisted Project at AI in Retail Awards 2025

LEAFIO AI Retail Platform

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEAFIO AI, a leading provider of AI-driven optimisation solutions for retail, has been shortlisted in the Digital Transformation Project of the Year category at the Retail Technology Innovation Hub AI in Retail Awards 2025. The joint project with Baltic Petroleum demonstrates a market shift towards valuing practical, scalable AI implementations over theoretical promise, particularly within complex legacy environments.In retail, change is the only constant. Consumer expectations, supply chains, and competitive landscapes evolve relentlessly. The industry's challenge lies not in predicting change, but in building an operational architecture agile enough to harness it. This shortlisted project exemplifies this principle, demonstrating that digital transformation must be rooted in operational continuity and tangible business outcomes.The initiative, recognised by the awards jury, focused on deploying AI at scale within Baltic Petroleum's established infrastructure. Its selection highlights several critical aspects, including:Unifying disparate data sources to create a single source of truth for decision-making;Ensuring operational resilience by modernising technology stacks without disrupting core business processes;Laying a scalable foundation for future innovation, including personalised customer experiences and advanced automation.Being shortlisted for the Digital Transformation Project of the Year at the Retail Technology Innovation Hub AI in Retail Awards 2025 reinforces LEAFIO AI’s role as a trusted architect of retail’s pragmatic evolution, where enterprise proves its value not in theory, but in the realities of daily operations. For us, true transformation has never been about racing to the newest technology - it’s about disciplined execution, making technology work today, tomorrow, and for the long run.Guided by our mission, we focus on delivering the best solutions at the best value, investing in high-quality software engineering and practical innovations, while providing full-cycle services including business process consulting, software integration, personnel training, and dedicated customer success planning.About LEAFIO AILEAFIO AI is a retail technology company that develops innovative solutions to optimize key retail processes such as inventory optimization , shelf space planning, assortment performance, and promotion execution. With over 15 years of experience in retail optimization and a presence in more than 20 countries, LEAFIO AI empowers retailers around the world to improve operational efficiency, increase shelf productivity, and drive sustainable growth across thousands of store locations.

