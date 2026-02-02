Tensor Receives Federal RegLab Approval to Test Level-4 Autonomous Personal Vehicles in the UAE

Tensor5 Tensor6 Tensor7

Permit enables testing in preparation for commercializing in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tensor, a Silicon Valley–based Agentic and Physical AI company, has received Federal approval from the UAE Government’s Regulations Lab (RegLab) to test fully autonomous Level-4 personal vehicles in the United Arab Emirates.The permit, issued by RegLab in partnership with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), and all transportation authorities throughout the Emirates, authorizes Tensor to conduct testing activities within the UAE. The approval allows the company to further prepare and refine its autonomous driving technology under regulated conditions, in alignment with federal safety and governance requirements.The testing program forms part of Tensor’s broader preparation in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, ahead of planned commercialization in 2026. It is intended to support regulatory alignment as the company advances its autonomous vehicle roadmap in the region.The approval reflects the UAE Government’s continued commitment to enabling innovation in advanced mobility and artificial intelligence through clearly defined regulatory frameworks. RegLab plays a central role in facilitating collaboration between government entities and technology companies, supporting the responsible development and testing of emerging technologies while ensuring public safety and regulatory compliance.Since September 2025, Tensor has maintained an active presence in the UAE, engaging with government, industry, and policy stakeholders through participation in platforms focused on autonomous mobility and artificial intelligence. This has included involvement in the Dubai Future Foundation, and forums such as the World Governments Summit, DriftX, Self-Driving Congress in Dubai, as well as ongoing engagement with the broader innovation and mobility ecosystem. These activities reflect Tensor’s long-term commitment to commercializing in the UAE, the region, and its intention to work within the UAE’s regulatory and innovation frameworks.“Receiving Federal approval from RegLab is an important step towards commercializing the World’s 1st L4 Autonomous Personal Vehicle in the UAE,” said Hugo Fozzati, Chief Business Officer at Tensor. “We value the collaborative approach taken by UAE stakeholders and view this testing phase as a critical part of preparing our technology responsibly and in alignment with regulatory requirements and safety standards.”As testing progresses, Tensor will continue to coordinate closely with relevant authorities to ensure all activities remain compliant with applicable regulations and safety expectations. The company’s focus during this phase will be on responsible testing, data-driven evaluation, and preparation, as part of its roadmap toward commercialization.Tensor’s engagement in the UAE reflects the country’s broader role as a global hub for artificial intelligence, advanced mobility, and regulatory innovation.– Ends –About TensorTensor is an American AI company dedicated to building agentic and physical AI products that empower individual consumers. Our flagship product, the Tensor Robocar, is the world’s first personal Robocar and the first AI agentic vehicle—fully autonomous, automotive-grade, and built for private ownership at scale. With native support for L0–L4 autonomy and a true Dual Mode design, you can choose to drive or be driven, enhanced by a foldable steering wheel and sliding display. Founded in 2016 in Silicon Valley, Tensor is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices in Barcelona, Singapore, and Dubai. At Tensor, we champion personal AI autonomy and ownership. Our vision is to build a future where everyone owns their own Artificial General Intelligence—a personal AGI that enables more time, freedom, and autonomy. We’re forging an alternative path where AGI serves only you, and is controlled solely by you. To those who share this vision: Own Your Autonomy.About RegLabUAE Regulations Lab, or RegLab, was created to spark new markets in the UAE by fast-tracking the adoption of emerging technology. It’s where regulators enable new business activity based on agile regulations. RegLab aligns the government with private sector intent to create regulatory frameworks that accelerate Industry 4.0. RegLab collaborates to create new value propositions involving multiple stakeholders. Through pilot projects, it builds a case for changing and scaling regulations. RegLab is the bridge between the innovation ecosystem of the Dubai Future Foundation, and the legislative capabilities of the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs of the Future. Its ability to evolve legislation is backed by a law authorising the UAE Cabinet to grant licences for the testing and vetting of innovations utilising future technologies.For media inquiries:press@tensor.ai | tensor@thehalo-agency.comFollow @TensorAuto on LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube or visit www.tensor.auto for updates.

Legal Disclaimer:

