ZIMEC 2026 to Examine Zambia’s Mining and Energy Transition at a Pivotal Moment for Investment and Reform

ZIMEC 2026 will convene industry leaders and policymakers to advance sustainable growth in Zambia’s mining and energy sectors, from 25–26 March 2026 in Kitwe.

KITWE, ZAMBIA, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Zambia advances ambitious targets across mining production, energy reform, and regional trade integration, the 13th edition of the Zambia International Mining and Energy Conference and Exhibition ZIMEC 2026) will convene policymakers, industry leaders, financiers, and technical experts to examine how the country can translate momentum into long-term, sustainable growth. ZIMEC 2026 will take place at the Garden Court Hotel, in Kitwe at the heart of the Copperbelt from 25 – 26 March 2026.ZIMEC 2026 will focus on the evolving dynamics shaping Zambia’s mining and energy sectors, including responsible investment, energy market reform, regional value chains, transparency, and the role of partnerships in unlocking capital and capability. The event is organised by AME Trade Ltd and is supported by the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development, Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Zambia, Association of Zambian Mineral Exploration Companies (AZMEC) and the Kitwe & District Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KDCCI). Key stakeholders who finance investment in the mining and energy sectors such as ZANACO and First National Bank (FNB) will be amongst the key sponsors of this turnkey event. International delegations are already confirmed from Finland, China and Germany confirming ZIMEC as a global mining and energy investment event.Zambia’s mining sector remains central to the national economy, accounting for approximately 70% of export earnings, while government has set a long-term target of three million tonnes of annual copper production by 2031. At the same time, the country is attracting growing attention for its endowment of critical minerals, including cobalt, manganese, nickel, and lithium, alongside ongoing reforms aimed at improving governance, transparency, and investor confidence.Energy remains a parallel priority, as Zambia works to strengthen power generation, promote private sector participation, and develop regional electricity trading mechanisms to support mining expansion and industrialisation. These intersecting challenges and opportunities form the core of discussions at ZIMEC 2026.The conference programme will feature senior voices from government, multilateral institutions, regional business bodies, academia, and the private sector. Confirmed speakers include Ian Chitumba Mwiinga, National Coordinator and Head of Secretariat at the Zambia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative; Charles Douglas-Hamilton, Senior Mining Specialist for Eastern and Southern Africa at the World Bank; Clement Chiwele, Manager at the Office for Promoting Private Power Investment within Zambia’s Ministry of Energy; Wezi Gondwe, Managing Director for Zambia at Africa GreenCo; Geert Klok, Vice President of the Mining Association of Southern Africa (MIASA); Professor David Holwell, Professor of Sustainable Mineral Resources at the University of Leicester; and Teddy Soobramanien, Chief Executive Officer of the COMESA Business Council.Together, these contributors will explore how Zambia can balance growth with sustainability, strengthen regional integration, and position its mining and energy sectors within global supply chains that increasingly prioritise transparency, resilience, and low-carbon development.Through a combination of high-level panels, technical discussions, and case studies, ZIMEC 2026 aims to provide clarity on policy direction, investment priorities, and the partnerships required to support Zambia’s next phase of development.ZIMEC has established itself as a key annual platform for dialogue between government and industry, and the 2026 edition comes at a time when decisions taken today will shape Zambia’s mining and energy landscape for decades to come.Registration is now open for delegates, exhibitors, and sponsors. Registration is now open for delegates, exhibitors, and sponsors. For more information, including programming, exhibition opportunities, please visit https://zimeczambia.com/ or contact Conference Producer, Babongile Zulu at babongile@ametrade.org. Join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #ZIMEC.For press accreditation please contact marketing@ametrade.org 