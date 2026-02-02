Samuel Goldwyn Films Sets Feb 20 Limited Theatrical Release for Creator-Owned Action Franchise 'Lazarus: The Awakening'

Official Lazarus: The Awakening Poster

Believed to be one of the first Black-led creator-owned superhero franchises, Lazarus makes a historic leap to theaters via Samuel Goldwyn Films.

What started as an independent vision has grown into something far bigger than a film — it’s proof that perseverance can turn belief into legacy.” — Sean Riggs

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The independent superhero franchise Lazarus: The Awakening is making a rare leap from creator-owned origins to the big screen with a day-and-date limited theatrical release and VOD debut on February 20, 2026, via Samuel Goldwyn Films . Widely regarded as one of the first Black-led, creator-owned superhero franchises built outside the traditional studio system, the release marks a historic breakthrough for independently produced franchise storytelling.Originating as a self-funded feature created by actor and producer Sean Riggs, the Lazarus franchise first drew national attention when the original film premiered as one of Tubi’s early original titles, signaling audience appetite for grounded, independently produced superhero storytelling. Now expanding in scope through its partnership with Samuel Goldwyn Films, the sequel marks a rare evolution from independent production to theatrical distribution while preserving creator ownership — a path seldom achieved within franchise filmmaking.The film is produced alongside veteran producer Andrew Stevens, whose extensive credits include commercially successful action titles such as The Whole Nine Yards and 3000 Miles to Graceland, and is directed by acclaimed action filmmaker Art Camacho, known for his work in high-impact martial arts cinema. Their involvement signals a notable elevation in scale and industry backing as the franchise continues its expansion.Building on the foundation of the original film, Lazarus: The Awakening intensifies the franchise with visceral, ground-level fight choreography, emotionally charged performances, and a darker, more muscular tone rooted in brutal realism. Driven by impactful combat sequences and disciplined martial arts, the sequel favors physical stakes over spectacle, delivering a street-level superhero story that distinguishes itself from the effects-driven formula dominating the genre.The film stars Sean Riggs alongside a standout ensemble featuring R. Marcus Taylor (Straight Outta Compton), Courtney Grace (Stranger Things, Tulsa King), Kiki Haynes (Tyler Perry’s All the Queen’s Men), Gem Marc Collins (Till, BMF), and Britton Webb (Emancipation), whose performances help ground the film’s intensity while elevating its dramatic scope.As the modern box office continues to be driven by legacy comic brands and studio-owned intellectual property, Lazarus highlights the rising power of creator-led franchises and the expanding pathway for independently produced cinematic universes. Its release underscores growing audience demand for grounded, character-driven superhero stories while signaling a broader evolution toward ownership, authorship, and scalable franchise development beyond the traditional studio system.With anticipation building ahead of its February 20 release during Black History Month, Lazarus: The Awakening marks a defining step forward for a franchise increasingly positioned for long-term expansion. From independent origins to theatrical exhibition, the film reflects accelerating momentum for a creator-driven property emerging as a notable contender within the modern action landscape.

