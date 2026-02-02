Portuguese artist Miguel Rodrigues creates sculpture for Beymen’s Tersane Istanbul new store

Gemini Sculpture by Miguel Rodrigues at Beymen

A 26-meter sculptural landmark marking the opening of Beymen’s Tersane Istanbul store designed by OMA

PORTUGAL, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beymen unveils Gemini, a monumental 26-meter-long suspended sculpture by Portuguese contemporary artist Miguel Rodrigues , created in collaboration with the internationally renowned architectural studio OMA.The unveiling coincides with the public opening of Beymen Tersane Istanbul, Beymen’s new flagship and most ambitious retail destination to date, set within a historic former shipyard on the Bosphorus. Conceived as a cultural and lifestyle landmark, the flagship integrates fashion, art, and architecture into a singular immersive experience.Suspended across space like a floating horizon, Gemini evokes movement, connection, and passage. Its elongated form symbolically links Lisbon and Istanbul, while resonating with shared maritime histories across the Mediterranean and the Gulf. Dramatic yet refined, the sculpture unfolds as visitors move through the space.Miguel Rodrigues has been developing projects in Turkey since 2018 and has realized major large-scale installations across Dubai, Bahrain, and Doha, establishing a strong presence across the Middle East. Gemini positions Beymen Tersane Istanbul as a new destination where contemporary art and luxury fashion converge.

