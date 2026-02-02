Influence Society and Consulate General of France to Host SOCIETIES in New York. A Symposium for Hospitality Leaders

Feb. 19 event gathers hospitality executives for high‑level discussions on AI, digital ecosystems and brand experience at the Consulate General of France in NYC

We’re proud to bring SOCIETIES to New York, and honored to do so with the support of the French Consulate. There’s a real appetite for talks that go beyond trends and into tangible strategies.” — Sébastien Félix, Founder & CEO of Influence Society

PARIS, FRANCE, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influence Society , a specialist in digital marketing for luxury and lifestyle hospitality brands, will convene its next SOCIETIES event on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at the historic Consulate General of France in New York City. Under the patronage of Cédrik Fouriscot, Consul General of France in New York, the afternoon symposium will bring together senior hotel executives and industry innovators for curated keynotes and conversations focused on how leading hospitality brands are shaping guest experience and strategic digital ecosystems in an AI‑first era.Unlike traditional conferences, SOCIETIES is designed as a focused, invitation‑only editorial experience. Running from 3:00 p.m. with panel discussions through 6:00 p.m., followed by a private cocktail reception, the event will explore how luxury hotels can redefine brand expression, capture latent revenue, and apply digital technologies with strategic intent, all while maintaining a service‑centric mindset. Sessions will range from hospitality‑specific AI use cases to revenue opportunity identification and new models of digital visibility.“More than ever, AI is redefining how guests discover, interact with, and remember brands,” said Sébastien Félix, Founder & CEO of Influence Society. “SOCIETIES is an opportunity for leaders to move beyond trend‑spotting toward building practical, vision‑led strategies that elevate the guest experience and strengthen brand value.”SOCIETIES has previously been held in Paris and other European cities, building a reputation as a curated gathering for digital-forward hospitality professionals. This marks the event’s first U.S. edition. The program will feature high‑level presentations and conversations from industry experts, including:- Sébastien Félix, Founder & CEO of Influence Society, on the strategic integration of AI into high‑end hospitality marketing;- Abe Salam, CEO of EPIC Revenue Consultants, discussing hidden revenue opportunities in hotel operations;- Alex Pensyl, Senior Director of Growth at Curacity, on the new economics of hotel visibility;- A panel with Alex Zhardanovsky (PRIMA) and Michael Ridard (Riviera Dining Group) on navigating hospitality fragmentation.Framed within a cultural and diplomatic setting, SOCIETIES combines structured insights with informal networking, encouraging dialogue among owners, general managers, directors of sales, digital and brand leaders, and other decision‑makers shaping future guest experiences.“We’re proud to bring this format to New York, and especially honored to do so with the support of the French Consulate,” added Félix. “There’s a real appetite for conversations that go beyond trends and into tangible strategies, and that’s what SOCIETIES is built for.”Attendance is complimentary but limited, and registration is required. The symposium will be followed by a refined cocktail reception to deepen connections and extend conversations beyond the sessions. Influence Society continues to expand its presence in North America, with this event serving as a strategic touchpoint for connecting with forward-thinking brands in the region.More details and registration information are available at SOCIETIES New York City About Influence SocietyInfluence Society is a creative agency at the intersection of design, technology, and hospitality. Helping extraordinary hotels craft compelling brand narratives, blending aesthetics with cutting-edge digital strategies to shape the future of hospitality. Through visionary storytelling, innovative marketing, and deep industry expertise, the agency empowers hotels to stay ahead in an ever-evolving landscape. For more information about Influence Society, visit www.influence-society.com

